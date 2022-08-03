Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
U.S. Senate Democrats advance $430 billion climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Saturday moved ahead on a bill to address key elements of President Joe Biden's agenda - tackling climate change, lowering the cost of energy and elderly people's medications and forcing some corporations and wealthy Americans to pay more taxes.
Eli Lilly ordered to pay $61M over false rebate calculations
Eli Lilly must shell out $61.2 million to Illinois after a jury found the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company made false Medicaid claims through omitting average manufacturer prices in its calculations, court documents show. The case was first filed in November 2014, which alleged Eli Lilly shorted the federal government more than...
Antibody drug to be sold commercially amid dwindling federal supply
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly will sell its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to healthcare systems, hospitals and states this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 3. Eli Lilly previously sold 150,000 doses of its treatment bebtelovimab to the U.S. for $275 million. The company expects the order to ship out Aug....
24 healthcare orgs back pandemic preparedness bill
Twenty-four national healthcare organizations are urging lawmakers to pass the Prevent Pandemics Act, which includes several provisions to strengthen the medical supply chain. In an Aug. 4 letter, the organizations called on the nation's top congressional leaders to "swiftly enact" the bipartisan legislation, which was first introduced March 10. The bill would give more flexibility for the federal government to partner with distributors and manufacturers to support the Strategic National Stockpile, among other measures.
US declares monkeypox a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Aug. 4 declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, a move that will unlock additional federal dollars to address the outbreak. The declaration comes as U.S. cases near 7,000, more than any other country so far. "I want to make an announcement today that...
More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS
A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.
How 6 drugmakers fared in Q2
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of a global monkeypox outbreak, here's where six major pharmaceutical companies stand after 2022's second quarter:. Pfizer saw its biggest increase in quarterly sales, totaling $27.7 billion. This is a 47 percent increase from last year's second quarter....
Amid monkeypox vaccine scramble, FDA weighs dividing doses
After the White House declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said the agency is considering splitting the two-dose Jynneos monkeypox vaccine into five doses, according to The Hill. An FDA spokesperson told The Hill the considered strategy is because it is...
AHA: Healthcare workers need to be protected like flight crews
While hospitals have made efforts to reduce violence against their staff, such as raising risk awareness and security investments, healthcare workers deserve stronger protections at the federal level, similar to flight crews, American Hospital Association leaders said in an op-ed published Aug. 2 in The Hill. The op-ed is written...
Building a Financial Safety Net: Implementing Safeguards to Achieve and Sustain Revenue Integrity
Hospitals’ median operating margins in February were down 27% year-over-year while expenses per adjusted discharge were up 31% for that same period. Facing substantial financial and operational pressures even without the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many hospitals struggling financially. Based on these challenges, ParaRev: A CorroHealth Company discusses how...
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world
While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
Bernie Sanders knocks Schumer and Manchin's big climate and healthcare bill, calling it the 'so-called Inflation Reduction Act'
Republicans have also knocked the bill's name as it nears final passage. Some are using the same criticism Sanders made on the Senate floor.
Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay
There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
How the EPA's efforts to lower toxic gasses could affect medical sterilization
The Environmental Protection Agency released the names of 23 U.S. locations and territories where medical sterilizer facilities are producing dangerous levels of ethylene oxide, an odorless emission that's associated with high cancer risks, the agency said Aug. 3. Chronic exposure to ethylene oxide has been associated with the risk of...
Digital health app Babylon plans layoffs
Babylon, a digital health company that facilitates virtual visits, intends to let go of about 100 employees as it cuts costs by about $100 million, Bloomberg reported recently. The London-based firm had said July 6 it was instituting cost efficiencies in the third quarter of 2022 but didn't specify how....
HHS reports on long COVID-19 relief fall short on planning
Physicians and advocacy groups said two long COVID-19 federal reports released Aug. 3 failed to address immediate needs of patients and recommendations for addressing the crisis, NBC News reported Aug. 3. One of the HHS reports describes various ongoing federal research projects on the illness, while the second was intended...
Amwell announces CVS Health virtual care partnership
Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out the retail drugstore giant's new virtual primary care service, the telehealth provider announced in its Aug. 4 second quarter earnings call. Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell, said CVS' virtual care platform is a "consumer-centric offering designed...
Tennessee files suit against Walgreens over opioid sales + 4 recent opioid stories
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III is suing Walgreens and accusing the pharmacy chain of creating a public nuisance by illegally selling and distributing opioids, according to an Aug. 3 news release. There were more than 6 million painkiller prescriptions in the state in 2018, and 1,304 people died from...
New York hospital receives backlash for not being transparent about merger
United University Professions, the union that represents 4,445 employees at Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital, is criticizing the hospital for its attempt to prevent federal officials from reviewing a proposed merger, NNY 360 reported Aug. 3. SUNY Upstate University Hospital is currently seeking immunity from federal antitrust merger oversight and...
Bassett Healthcare invests $50M in compensation increases for workers
Following a compensation analysis, Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network will increase its workforce compensation by nearly $50 million. "I can never say it enough — our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of our organization and our most vital asset," Tommy Ibrahim, MD, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare, said in an Aug. 4. press release. "Investing in our people is an investment in our patients and communities. I, along with our network board of directors, am 100 percent committed to making Bassett a best place to work nationally because our employees deserve nothing less."
