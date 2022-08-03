California Mom of 12 Reveals She Has Been Pregnant During 16 of the Last 19 Years

Read on www.parentherald.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
6 People Dead Including Mother & Her Unborn Son After Fiery LA Crash
6 people including a mother and unborn child are dead after a drunk driver plowed into traffic in Windsor Hills California. Last night social media was plastered with a video of an insane wreck that occurred in Los Angeles. In the video, it’s so much going on you can hardly pay attention to the video in full. The wreck that occurred in Windsor Hills showed a car going full speed and plowing directly into passing traffic leaving a fiery scene. Shortly after the video went viral Los Angeles news revealed that 6 people died in the crash.
Slauson and La Brea accident – Infant and pregnant woman among 5 dead in fiery crash with 8 hospitalized in Los Angeles
A FIERY crash at a gas station has left five people dead - including a pregnant woman and an infant - and eight others injured. California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported near La Brea and Slauson in Los Angeles at around 1.40pm. The crash involved at least three...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Police hunt for gunman who opened fire at Los Angeles casino
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire on an armored vehicle during an attempted robbery at a California casino.Officials say that two guards were injured in the incident that took place on Thursday morning at the Hustler Casino in Gardena, which is 15 minutes south of Los Angeles.The guards were ambushed as they got out of the vehicle and were fired upon, said Gardena police Lt. Christopher Cuff.“From what I understand, as soon as they got out of the (armored truck) they were met with gunfire,” Lt. Cuff told reporters during a news conference.Los Angeles County fire...
CBS News
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
