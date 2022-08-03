“Lock It or Lose It”: DSP warning citizens about leaving cars unattended and unlocked while idling

Read on www.wmdt.com
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Third Suspect In Claymont Murder Case Arrested, Victim Identified
Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect in a homicide investigation that began in July in the Claymont area, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on July 23, 2022, Delaware State Police responded to the Claymont Auto Repair located at 3506 Philadelphia Pike regarding...
Emaciated dog dies after being found in crate surrounded by brush on Delaware roadside
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Delaware say an emaciated dog died after it was found "clinging to life" inside a wire crate surrounded by brush on the side of the road. Officials say workers from the Delaware Department of Transportation made the gruesome discovery off North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass.
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
Police Search For Missing Chester County Man
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
Suspected Dealer Busted With Drugs During Search, Seizure Inside Maryland School Zone: Sheriff
A suspected drug dealer in Maryland is facing multiple charges after being busted by police investigators with cocaine, ecstasy, and other drugs while operating within an area school zone, authorities announced. Salisbury resident Davonte Mitchell, 27, was arrested by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT)...
Delaware Man Pleads Guilty to Obtaining Oxycodone Fraudulently
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Maurice Bertrand, age 34, of Newark, DE, pleaded guilty Friday just before jury selection was set to begin for trial in front of United States District Court Judge Harvey Bartle III, to one count of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone, and one count of attempting to fraudulently obtain oxycodone.
Graphic Photo: Dog Left In Cage Near Road Dies, Do You Have Info For Officials?
The Office of Animal Welfare’s (OAW) Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is seeking the public’s help with providing any information that may lead to identifying the person responsible for abandoning a dog that was found clinging to life earlier this week officials said Friday. The dog was found in the brush, off North Little Creek Road in Dover, by DelDOT workers who immediately contacted DAS.
Police: Maryland Man Charge With Gun And Drug Charges In Wilmington
Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Officials said on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
Remains of Pennsylvania woman missing since February found in Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing woman were found in Florida. Jasmine Forbes, 31 of Shippensburg, was reported missing in February. Troopers said investigative efforts led police to a property in Pasco County where it was believed that Forbes may have been...
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Woman Driving Stolen Car In Maryland Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Busy Bridge: Sheriff
A Maryland woman driving a stolen vehicle who was wanted for failing to return a rental car was apprehended after causing a chain-reaction crash that left at least one injured, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said. Crownsville resident Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner, 44, was taken into custody and transported to...
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
