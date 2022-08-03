ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Lock It or Lose It”: DSP warning citizens about leaving cars unattended and unlocked while idling

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
