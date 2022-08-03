VDH reports first pediatric flu death for 2021-22 season

Read on www.nbc12.com
NBC12
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday. Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue. “We’ve been in Richmond for like a year, and it seems like a lot of these storms come through, and...
NBC12
Chesterfield man charged with leading police on chase into NC
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase into North Carolina. Suffolk Police Department notified the Gates County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina that they were pursuing a wanted man heading toward Gates County. Deputies set up...
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously hot and humid Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s another dangerously hot and humid day outside across central and southern Virginia today - that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day. Heat index values will reach into the triple digits for everyone, but the hottest weather is expected east of I-95 where at Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am to 8pm.
NBC12
Virginia regulators OK Dominion’s planned offshore wind farm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - State regulators have approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers. The State Corporation Commission issued its order in the case Friday. The 176-turbine project is slated to...
NBC12
California man cited after TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond airport
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration said a California man was cited after officers found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport. TSA officers stopped him after his bag triggered the security alarm at the X-ray unit. Airport police were alerted, confiscated the...
