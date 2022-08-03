ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday forecast: Monsoon moisture staying east for now

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11j2WM_0h3JYtna00

Look for a slight chance of thunderstorms inland Wednesday as the majority of the monsoonal moisture stays to our east.

Air Quality will remain good near the coast but is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups further inland.

By the weekend, we are calling for the monsoonal moisture to move closer to our region.

Check out the KTLA.com weather page for a complete look at conditions around Southern California

That will lead to a good chance of thunderstorms over the mountains and foothills, and even a chance they will push into the valleys.

We are expecting warmer temperatures and increased humidity to return this weekend as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Friday forecast: Slightly warmer heading into the weekend

Look for slightly warmer temperatures as we arrive at what should be a nice weekend across Southern California. There is still a chance of thunderstorms Friday for some mountain and desert locations. Things should dry out over the weekend, however. More monsoonal moisture is likely to push into the region early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Air Quality#Nexstar Media Inc
eenews.net

Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts

California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Road & Track

Understanding the Southern California Police Chase

. . she’ll wreck that crap Altima. . . . they’ll shoot it out. . . . there will be a nasty PIT maneuver. . . . something will explode. Most days, Southern Californians live in sunshine that melts into crystal-clear nights. Aside from some smog, the weather is built for 4K video. And under it are freeways so vital that locals refer to them with a definite article—always “the 101,” never “101”; “the 405,” never merely “405.” Here, running from the cops means escaping in a car.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Jalopnik

These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen

Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC San Diego

At-Risk Girl Missing Out of San Diego County Found: CHP

An at-risk girl sought by the California Highway Patrol Friday has been found, the agency confirmed. Emergency alerts were sent out to phones in Southern California Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. About an hour later, at 4:50 p.m., the CHP said the girl had been found. The CHP said...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Police arrest driver in Southern California crash that killed 5

LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole Lorraine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in Windsor Hills

The tragedy unfolded in the blink of an eye. At least six people were killed and eight injured when a woman driving a Mercedes sped through a red light, colliding with several other vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills Thursday. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. at South La Brea and Slauson avenues. […]
KTLA

Marathon stolen car chase ends in Glendale

California Highway Patrol officers and law enforcement from all over Los Angeles chased a stolen car suspect for over an hour in the San Fernando Valley Friday night before finally taking him into custody. The chase began in Sherman Oaks shortly after 9 p.m.. Police chased the driver on the 101 Freeway, surface streets In […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy