Wednesday forecast: Monsoon moisture staying east for now

Look for a slight chance of thunderstorms inland Wednesday as the majority of the monsoonal moisture stays to our east.

Air Quality will remain good near the coast but is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups further inland.

By the weekend, we are calling for the monsoonal moisture to move closer to our region.

That will lead to a good chance of thunderstorms over the mountains and foothills, and even a chance they will push into the valleys.

We are expecting warmer temperatures and increased humidity to return this weekend as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.