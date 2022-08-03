Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Crash Friday Morning in Dallas County on I-80 Results in Injuries
A crash Friday morning in Dallas County on Interstate-80 resulted in injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol Crash Report, the incident happened at 7:26am near mile marker 109 where there were stopped vehicles in the eastbound lanes, due to another crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was driven by 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira was approaching the stopped vehicles, but didn’t stop himself. The truck rear ended a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, then sideswiped a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fatal Crash Reported Friday Morning on I-80 in Dallas County
A fatal crash on Interstate-80 in Dallas County happened Friday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol Crash Report, the incident happened at 6:45am on mile marker 112, where three vehicles were stopped in the eastbound lanes of I-80, due to traffic congestion from another crash. Then 38-year-old John Hillgren of Bondurant was driving a 2016 Ford F-550 and was approaching the stopped traffic, but failed to come to a stop himself. Hillgren’s vehicle rear ended a stopped 2013 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 27-year-old Ryan Hougham of Earlham, which then pushed the Impala into the two vehicles in front of him.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Perry Public Safety Day Is Today
Families who are looking for something fun to do today can head to the Perry Hy-Vee to meet with various public safety officials. Public Safety Day is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with Perry Public Works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Multiple Dallas County Locations To Be Featured On Agritourism Bus Tour
When an agritourism bus tour takes place later this month, there will be multiple Dallas County locations on the route. Small farm and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops are encouraged to register for the tour which will be held on August 31st and will leave Ames at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Space is limited to one bus so participants should register as soon as possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Last Day For the Highway 141 Sales In Guthrie and Dallas Counties
Miscellaneous items will be on sale today in Guthrie County alongside Highway 141. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Guthrie County towns of Bagley, Bayard and Jamaica along with communities in Dallas County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales. Most of...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Show and Shine Car Show is Tomorrow at Spring Lake
All eyes will be on Spring Lake Park tomorrow in Greene County with a big event. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show will take place near the skating rink from 11am-2:30pm tomorrow. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle are encouraged to register, which can be done the day of. Additionally, there will be several awards voted on by the public, for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Road Blocked Due To Crash On I80, Detour In Place
The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is affecting traffic on Interstate 80 near Earlham. According to Iowa 511 there is a delay on Interstate 80 eastbound as between exit 104 and exit 106 the road is blocked due to a crash. There is a detour in place taking P53 up to Old Highway 6 in Redfield over to L Avenue and back down to Interstate 80.
RELATED PEOPLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart City Council Considers Employee Performance Review With Possible Closed Session
The Stuart City Council will do an employee performance review with the city administrator with a possible closed session at their regular meeting Monday. The Council will consider for approval a proposal to enter into a general obligation fire truck acquisition loan agreement. They will also consider for approval a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing
We discuss with the spokeswomen Mary Porter about the Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing that takes place on August 5 and 6th.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Cuts Ribbon For New Pullman Car
The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum and the Guthrie County Conversation had a ribbon cutting and showcased their new 1915 Pullman Cafe and Observation Car on Friday. Historical Village and Museum Board President Alex Krueger says this is a passenger car built by the Pullman for the union pacific...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Free Movie Reminder with Greene County Historical Society
Later today the Greene County Historical Society is sponsoring a free movie at the Sierra Community Theatre. The 1980 movie, “Whitcomb’s War” is a comedy about the character Pastor David Michael Whitcomb who is assigned to a church in Harrah, Iowa. However, an employer, Phil Esteem changes the work week to Wednesday through Sunday and Pastor Whitcomb leads a protest against working on Sunday.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/4/2022)-Grand Junction Fun Days Co-Organizer Linda Hoffman
Grand Junction Fun Days Co-organizer Linda Hoffman talks about the upcoming three-day event.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Showerhouse In Nations Bridge Is Installed
A new project has been finished that will benefit campers in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says they have officially installed the new showerhouse at Nations Bridge Park which will have two rooms for people to use the uni-sex restroom and shower that are also handicap assessible. Halterman explains they have gone the whole spring and majority of the summer without a showerhouse so to finally finish this project is a success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Auditions Later this Month for Community Players of Greene County Next Production
The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mike Franken Makes a Campaign Stop In Guthrie Center For 99 County Tour
A candidate to be a US Senate representative for Iowa made a stop in Guthrie Center Friday afternoon. Mike Franken is a retired US Navy vice admiral and engineer from Lebanon who is running as a Democrat against incumbent Chuck Grassley this November. Franken says he feels like it’s his duty to run for office.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Heat Advisory Issued for Later Today for Raccoon Valley Radio Area
Temperatures are once again expected to reach triple digits across the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area today. Weatherology Meteorologist Jennifer Wojcicki talks about what is in store for our area today. “We’ll get back into the upper 90s, right around about 98 degrees with sunny skies. That humidity is still...
Comments / 0