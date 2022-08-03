Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire

Read on www.kltv.com
KLTV
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
The Polk County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters have been working for hours to contain an approximately 250 to 260 acre grass and woods fire in southern Polk County. As of 8:18 p.m., fire officials say fire behavior is low and forward progression has been stopped at this time. It is 90% contained, they say.
Extensive storm damage in Longview: Fire officials rescue man after tree falls on his truck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials rescued a man after tree fell on his truck on Friday. Longview was hit by a strong storm system causing extensive damage to large trees, vehicles, powerlines and an apartment complex. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said they were called to a home around 3:15 p.m. to help free […]
cbs19.tv
Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2021. A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist. A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.
KLTV
Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro man died after a crash near Chandler Wednesday. According to DPS, at approximately 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM315 approximately 4.5 miles north of Chandler in Henderson County. The preliminary investigation shows...
KLTV
WebXtra: National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive East Texas storm, the National Weather Service workers have determined a wind “downburst” was responsible. The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East Highway 80 and Loop 281. Pinehurst Apartments sustained damage when...
DPS: East Texas man dead after hitting metal gate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man died after his pickup truck struck a metal gate Wednesday evening about four miles north of Chandler. Jose Licea, 55, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup north on FM 315 when for an unknown reason he drove off the west side of the road. His pickup struck a metal gate and wooden barrier covering a hill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KLTV
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
DPS: 1 dead after truck crashes into metal gate near Chandler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers were called to a fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening after a truck struck a metal gate. The crash on FM 315 north of Chandler involved a 2002 Ford F 150 that for unknown reasons, according to DPS, “drove on the west side of the road” and hit and […]
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
KLTV
Longview Fire Department looking for person of interest related to wildfire inside city limits
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is looking for a person of interest involving a wildfire that was in the city limits of Longview. According to the LFD report of a fire was called in at the 1000 block of Toler Road around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The...
KLTV
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
KLTV
Police asking for public’s help locating missing Kilgore man
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an autistic man who walked away from his home. Brandon Fagans, 33, walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive on Aug. 5 according to a message from the police. He is believed to be on foot and wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a ball cap.
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
KTRE
Widow of Smith County deputy killed in action speaks at funeral
Video shows the large funeral procession for fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Following the funeral service, the procession took Bustos to Memorial Park Cemetery just outside of Tyler. KTRE'S Avery Gorman is at the Neches River speaking about ANARA, who is training volunteers to check the water quality in...
KLTV
Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing teenager
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage boy. Kaegan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of norther Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. Aug. 6 according to authorities. He is a black male, 5′8″, 180 lbs, wearing a gray shirt with “Easy E” on the front and black shorts.
KLTV
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday. The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. It started off with an opening prayer, followed by the Friendly Baptist Church Praise Team singing “What a Beautiful Name It Is.” Following his obituary reading, Bustos’ wife, Gloria, said he worked hard to make the world a better place as a law enforcement officer.
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Grass Fire
A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
KLTV
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen. The SCSO says Kaegan Wright, 16, left his home on County Road 314 on foot, in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County. "Kaegan has a slight mental condition but is fully functional...
