Kim Kardashian transforms into a ‘Minion’ with North West’s makeup skills

It seems Kim Kardashian has a new talented makeup artist, and while her recent look might not be entirely in line with her style, the reality star and mother is definitely having a lot of fun.

Kim shared a new video with her 9-year-old daughter North West , letting her be her makeup artist of the day, and proving that she is a big fan of the new animated film ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’

GettyImages

North can be seen applying a beige foundation, followed by a blush brush with different shades of yellow to create that iconic Minion shade. The young makeup artist then uses darker shades of orange to give the illusion of a little blush, and gives the final touch with a layer of gold glitter.

But this is not all, the gorgeous new minion still needs her signature glasses. North carefully uses a black eyeliner to give her mom a new pair of thick-rimmed glasses, finishing with the perfect eyeshadow for her lips, in blue, pink and silver.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen having lots of fun, with the caption “MOMMY MINION” and adding yellow hearts. Their new TikTok was posted on their joint account and already has more than 4.8 million views.

Kim has shown that she is a supportive mom, previously sharing North’s sketches for Kanye’s brand , showing her creativity and letting her explore her artistic side, as she carefully put together her own designs with different materials.