MLB DFS: Top DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineup advice for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Takes seat Saturday
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies. Tres Barrera will step in behind the plate to catch for starter Patrick Corbin. Ruiz has not lived up to expectations this season -- his first full season in the Nationals organization -- after coming over from the Dodgers in the Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal. However, the Nationals have completely torn it down, and they have every incentive to play Ruiz as much as he can handle down the stretch.
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon
With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Scratched Saturday
Edman was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Nolan Gorman is now at second base for St. Louis, though a reason for the swap was not immediately available. Denton notes that Edman has dealt with a minor hip issue at times this season. Edman played all nine innings in Friday's win over New York.
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
Mets' David Peterson: Optioned between games
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The left-hander was excellent in the matinee, holding Atlanta to three hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings to improve to 6-2 on the season. He struck out five. Chances are, Peterson will be back the week of Aug. 15, in time for New York's next twin bill.
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Wil Myers versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 400 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .195 batting average with a .654 OPS, 13...
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at T-Mobile Park this afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. The Angels defeated the Mariners 4-3 on Friday. They led 1-0 entering the ninth when Max Stassi came to the plate. […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils
Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 8/6/2022
The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Antonio Senzatela goes to the bump for the Rockies, while Merrill Kelly gets the call for the Diamondbacks. Antonio Senzatela is a three-run pitcher. He has given up precisely...
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Not in Saturday's lineup
Garcia is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies. It's a bit odd to see Garcia sitting given the run he's been on, collecting multiple hits in four of his last five games. The 22-year-old has a 1.016 OPS in his last 10 games. There has not been any word of an injury to this point, so perhaps the team just felt Garcia could use a day off. Ildemaro Vargas starts at shortstop.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out of lineup
Mejia will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia returned from a shoulder injury Friday and went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks. He won't be asked to start on consecutive days right away, so Christian Bethancourt will take over behind the plate.
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Haggerty is being replaced in center field by Jarred Kelenic versus Angels starter Jaime Barria. In 84 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .291 batting average...
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday
Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Takes second straight blown save
Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.
