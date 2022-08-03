Local groups awarded almost $40M for workforce development

Workforce Mid-South for Occupational Innovation is launching a three-tiered vocational program for workforce development.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Workforce Mid-South was awarded $21.5 million in grant funding through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs Challenge initiative. The initiative provided $500 million in funding to 32 programs nationwide .

The $21.5 million will be used for vocational training in three sectors: advanced manufacturing, logistics technology and construction. The programs, which will be available for residents in East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, will be designed as four to 24-week courses.

“Through this opportunity, we hope to transform the way in which we design and create accessible on-ramps to opportunity across the region. The ways in which we deliver content and services has to keep up with the ways the world is transforming,” Workforce Mid-South president Kyla Guyette said in a statement.

The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce will lead training for advanced manufacturing, the University of Memphis will cover logistics technology training and Moore Tech will host the construction and skills training. The training partnerships extend with other local workforce development organizations in the tri-state area. Additionally, 295 local employers including Ford, FedEx and MATA will be involved in the program.

“This is a pivotal moment in workforce development for the Memphis region. This grant provides much-needed on-ramps for adults seeking to upskill with industry certifications they need to succeed in the industries that drive our economy,” Memphis Chamber senior vice president of workforce development Amity Schuyler said in a statement.

In part of the program, the Mid-South Center for Occupational Innovation will have an advisory board composed of stakeholders, business representatives, training partners and local officials. Each of the training sectors will have a separate leadership council organized by the Memphis Chamber, University of Memphis and Moore Tech.

Persevere was also awarded $15.3M via the Good Jobs Challenge initiative for its Tennessee Tech Workforce Alliance program. The initiative aims to provide more access for information technology training in Middle and Western Tennessee . The program is partnered with several state and local institutions including the City of Memphis and Christian Brothers University to provide greater access to training and career pathways in software design and technology.

“Employers in the region and businesses looking to call Memphis home should also celebrate this announcement. I truly believe that Memphis will ultimately boast the most skilled and robust workforce of all metros in the U.S,” Schuyler said.

The Good Jobs Challenge is part of the $3 billion American Rescue Plan programs initiative from the Economic Development Administration to help spur economic growth and recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.