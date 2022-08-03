ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Local groups awarded almost $40M for workforce development

By Neil Strebig
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9znR_0h3JYc2T00

Workforce Mid-South for Occupational Innovation is launching a three-tiered vocational program for workforce development.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Workforce Mid-South was awarded $21.5 million in grant funding through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs Challenge initiative. The initiative provided $500 million in funding to 32 programs nationwide .

The $21.5 million will be used for vocational training in three sectors: advanced manufacturing, logistics technology and construction. The programs, which will be available for residents in East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, will be designed as four to 24-week courses.

“Through this opportunity, we hope to transform the way in which we design and create accessible on-ramps to opportunity across the region. The ways in which we deliver content and services has to keep up with the ways the world is transforming,” Workforce Mid-South president Kyla Guyette said in a statement.

The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce will lead training for advanced manufacturing, the University of Memphis will cover logistics technology training and Moore Tech will host the construction and skills training. The training partnerships extend with other local workforce development organizations in the tri-state area. Additionally, 295 local employers including Ford, FedEx and MATA will be involved in the program.

“This is a pivotal moment in workforce development for the Memphis region. This grant provides much-needed on-ramps for adults seeking to upskill with industry certifications they need to succeed in the industries that drive our economy,” Memphis Chamber senior vice president of workforce development Amity Schuyler said in a statement.

In part of the program, the Mid-South Center for Occupational Innovation will have an advisory board composed of stakeholders, business representatives, training partners and local officials. Each of the training sectors will have a separate leadership council organized by the Memphis Chamber, University of Memphis and Moore Tech.

Persevere was also awarded $15.3M via the Good Jobs Challenge initiative for its Tennessee Tech Workforce Alliance program. The initiative aims to provide more access for information technology training in Middle and Western Tennessee . The program is partnered with several state and local institutions including the City of Memphis and Christian Brothers University to provide greater access to training and career pathways in software design and technology.

“Employers in the region and businesses looking to call Memphis home should also celebrate this announcement. I truly believe that Memphis will ultimately boast the most skilled and robust workforce of all metros in the U.S,” Schuyler said.

The Good Jobs Challenge is part of the $3 billion American Rescue Plan programs initiative from the Economic Development Administration to help spur economic growth and recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Harris rides ‘working-families’ message to a second term

Voters Thursday (Aug. 4) gave Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris another four-year term to build on his vision. The incumbent mayor defeated Memphis City Councilmember Worth Morgan in Thursday’s county general election. Shelby County Election Commission totals as of 1:05 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5), with most precincts reporting, showed...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
tri-statedefender.com

Harris, Mulroy and Sugarmon – triple threat delivers on clean sweep

Democrats celebrated a spectacular night Thursday (Aug. 4) as a repeat performance of 2018’s blue wave rolled over the Shelby County general election. Democrats swept the county’s elected offices for mayor, sheriff, district attorney general, court clerks, Shelby County clerk, assessor of property, trustee, and register of deeds.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Workforce Development#Vocational Training#West Tennessee#Advanced Manufacturing#The University Of Memphis#Moore Tech#Fedex#Mata
WREG

Mayor says new lighting in Memphis will make streets safer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Mayor Strickland hopes the city’s new project to upgrade 84,000 streetlight fixtures will provide an improved sense of security. “No longer will criminals have safe harbor to operate under cover of darkness,” Strickland said. WREG talked one-on-one with Strickland Wednesday about why he believes the new lights will curb crime. “Most violent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Four county medical cannabis dispensaries licensed

As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race

UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD hosts back-to-school backpack giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department hosted a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sea Isle Park on 5250 Sea Isle Road. According to a release, MPD gave away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies for students. Although the event is open to the public, MPD said the students had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy