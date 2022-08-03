AEW Announces Expansion of Talent Relations and Development Team, Madison Rayne Joins Company

Read on 411mania.com
Related
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
411mania.com
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her
In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below. CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle:...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8. The expected venue for the show is rumored to...
411mania.com
411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Two Report: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
-Back at it with episode two of this series. This week it’s all about making an entrance. Let’s get to it. . -I do like that the show intro is different each week as it is tailored to that week’s theme. -Greg Miller welcomes us to...
MLB・
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli on How Many of His Opponents Hate Taking the Big Swing
– During a Starrcast V live edition of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli discussed using his Big Swing move and why some of his opponents hate taking it. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “It depends. The longest I’ve ever swung somebody, the crowd counted to...
411mania.com
AAW Championship Match Added To Impact Wrestling Emergence
Impact Wrestling has announced that an AAW Championship match has been added to next week’s Emergence event. The show takes place on August 12 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Mat Fitchett will defend against 1 Called Manders. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c)...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Thinks WWE Should’ve Brought in Chyna for DX Reunion on Raw 1000 Show
– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the 1000th Raw show that took place in July 2012. Road Dogg expressed how WWE should’ve brought in CHyna for the show during the segment when Vince McMahon introduced the previous members of D-Generation X, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. Chyna was not present at the time. Road Dogg said the following on the show WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Set for WWE Day 1 in 2023
– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.
411mania.com
Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately
Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
411mania.com
The Undertaker Thinks Triple H Will Do Well In New WWE Roles
In an interview with ESPN, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Triple H taking over creative and talent relations in WWE and why he thinks he’ll do well. Here are highlights:. On things changing creatively: “They’re loosening the reins a little bit as far as what guys can say...
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the work ethic of Vince McMahon and why he believes the former WWE CEO will never get the credit he deserves. McMahon retired last month after the WWE board announced it was investigating claims of misconduct against him. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced a match between Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor for this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Here’s the updated lineup:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Ciampa. * Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor. * The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament begins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Lineup for Tonight’s Battleground Championship Wrestling Turn Up the Heat: Atsushi Onita, Bully Ray, More Set for Action
– Battleground Championship Wrestling returns tonight with its Turn Up The Heat event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Atsushi Onita teams up with FMW Leather against Bully Ray and PCO. Tony Nese, Buddy Matthews, and Brian Cage, plus a lot more, will also be in action Here’s the updated lineup:
411mania.com
Booker T Says One Last Harlem Heat Match ‘Ain’t Happening’
Booker T has bit the kibosh on the idea of one last match with his brother Stevie Ray as part of Harlem Heat. The WWE Hall of Famer noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that despite some speculation to the contrary, a swan song match with the two brothers together “ain’t happening.”
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.5.22
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Live Results 8.5.22: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Team Up, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Friday night featuring Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Giovanni Vinci def. Dante Chen. * Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James.
Comments / 0