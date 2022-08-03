ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Announces Expansion of Talent Relations and Development Team, Madison Rayne Joins Company

By Joseph Lee
 3 days ago
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22

We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
Claudio Castagnoli on How Many of His Opponents Hate Taking the Big Swing

– During a Starrcast V live edition of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli discussed using his Big Swing move and why some of his opponents hate taking it. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “It depends. The longest I’ve ever swung somebody, the crowd counted to...
AAW Championship Match Added To Impact Wrestling Emergence

Impact Wrestling has announced that an AAW Championship match has been added to next week’s Emergence event. The show takes place on August 12 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Mat Fitchett will defend against 1 Called Manders. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c)...
Road Dogg Thinks WWE Should’ve Brought in Chyna for DX Reunion on Raw 1000 Show

– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the 1000th Raw show that took place in July 2012. Road Dogg expressed how WWE should’ve brought in CHyna for the show during the segment when Vince McMahon introduced the previous members of D-Generation X, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. Chyna was not present at the time. Road Dogg said the following on the show WrestlingInc.com):
Brock Lesnar Set for WWE Day 1 in 2023

– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.
Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately

Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
The Undertaker Thinks Triple H Will Do Well In New WWE Roles

In an interview with ESPN, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Triple H taking over creative and talent relations in WWE and why he thinks he’ll do well. Here are highlights:. On things changing creatively: “They’re loosening the reins a little bit as far as what guys can say...
Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a match between Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor for this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Here’s the updated lineup:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Ciampa. * Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor. * The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament begins.
Lineup for Tonight’s Battleground Championship Wrestling Turn Up the Heat: Atsushi Onita, Bully Ray, More Set for Action

– Battleground Championship Wrestling returns tonight with its Turn Up The Heat event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Atsushi Onita teams up with FMW Leather against Bully Ray and PCO. Tony Nese, Buddy Matthews, and Brian Cage, plus a lot more, will also be in action Here’s the updated lineup:
Booker T Says One Last Harlem Heat Match ‘Ain’t Happening’

Booker T has bit the kibosh on the idea of one last match with his brother Stevie Ray as part of Harlem Heat. The WWE Hall of Famer noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that despite some speculation to the contrary, a swan song match with the two brothers together “ain’t happening.”
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.5.22

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
