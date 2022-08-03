ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Hospital prioritizes core services in downturn

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital CEO Jim Suver shared for the community the strategy RRH board and administrators have embraced for surviving the ongoing financial crisis healthcare organizations are facing. “This is the sixth month in a row that the majority of hospitals in the U.S. are operating at a loss,” said...
RIDGECREST, CA

