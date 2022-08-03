Read on www.ridgecrestca.com
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Hospital prioritizes core services in downturn
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital CEO Jim Suver shared for the community the strategy RRH board and administrators have embraced for surviving the ongoing financial crisis healthcare organizations are facing. “This is the sixth month in a row that the majority of hospitals in the U.S. are operating at a loss,” said...
Ribbon cutting, open house held for the Ridgecrest Montessori Children's House
Looking for an alternative to public school teaching for your child?. At the Ridgecrest Montessori Children's House, its all about a peaceful environment. Miss Abby Alhayek, owner/director, said the school will open Aug. 8, with a back to school night to be held tonight Aug. 5. "Kids can bring their...
