727 students celebrated at Southern Regional Technical College's commencement ceremony

15 nurses recognized in Southern Regional Technical College pinning ceremony
Graduates were recognized on August 2, during Southern Regional Technical College's (SRTC) pinning ceremony. 15 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations.
Albany Technical College and Turner Job Corps Center to enter three year agreement
Albany Technical College (ATC) and Turner Job Corps Center (TJCC) will enter into a three-year agreement starting Fall 2022. A formal MOU agreement will be signed between ATC and Turner Job Corps on Friday, August 5, at 11:00 AM in the LEC Boardroom on the main campus. The purpose is...
ABAC to host reception to welcome new president
A reception will be held Wednesday, August 10 at Tift Hall from 4-6 PM to welcome Dr. Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The reception is open to the campus and community. Brundage became the 11th president in the history of ABAC on August 1. She...
Youth Development Center opening in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
Dougherty County Schools' second outdoor pep rally a hit with system employees
ALBANY — After dancing with fellow staff members from the International Studies Elementary Charter School under a blistering sun, Spanish teacher Lidia Olds was enthused to greet fellow educator Ava Wilson with a hug. For the second year in a row, the Dougherty County School System held a back-to-school...
ABAC economic impact on south Georgia surpasses $429 million
TIFTON — With a strong bounce-back over the pandemic year, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College had an economic impact of $429,357,879 on south Georgia during the 2020-21 fiscal year. Renata Elad, dean of the Stafford School of Business at ABAC, said the college forged ahead from an economic impact of...
Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager
OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
Valdosta to host back-to-school community block party Saturday
With classes starting again in Valdosta on Monday the 8th, the city of Valdosta is hosting a back-to-school community block party where they'll be offering free school supplies to families.
Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students
The Albany Fire Department has stocked up on school supplies for local students in the area. In partnership with Molson Coors the department collected 127 book-bags filled with school supplies. These will be given out at different local events gearing up for the school year. Deputy Chief Sebon Burns says...
Bainbridge, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Opal Project to host informational session about Medicaid waiver services
The Opal Project will be presenting an informational session about Medicaid waiver services. The session is for parents and caregivers of individuals with special needs that are interested in learning more about how to apply for and utilize Medicaid waiver services. Those interested can join on August 8 from 6-7...
Valdosta Public Works asks for yard debris assistance
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is asking the community for assistance with yard debris removal. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, The Public Works Department is needing debris removal assistance from the community. A list of guidelines has been provided to help with efficiency and to prevent equipment damage.
City of Douglas awarded over $5 million for economic development purposes
The City of Douglas is expected to receive an award for economic development purposes. Substantial regional planning efforts led by the City of Douglas, Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC), and Douglas-Coffee County Economic Development Authority have enabled three (3) grants to be awarded to the City of Douglas for Economic Development.
Applications now open for Valdosta Police Department Citizen's Police Academy
The Valdosta Police Department will be hosting the 36th Session of the Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA). CPA will be held each Thursday night, September 15th through November 3rd, from 6:00-8:00 pm. VPD says the goal of this eight-week program is to give citizens a chance to interact with members...
Valdosta's Gabe Harris ruled ineligible by GHSA
Valdosta's Gabe Harris has been ruled ineligible to play by the GHSA, according to Valdosta City School officials. Harris transferred from Thomas County Central to Valdosta High School to play football for his senior season. Valdosta City Schools is waiting to hear from Harris' family as do what steps they...
It's the most important part of addiction recovery — and often the most difficult to access
Residents in rural South Georgia are adamantly fighting a zoning request — a faith-based nonprofit called Redeemed Living wants to build cabins for men in addiction recovery on 23 acres of local farmland. But the neighbors don’t want them living next door. The goal, according to Redeemed Living,...
SPLOST agreement not yet found between City of Albany and Dougherty County
SPLOST's negotiations between Dougherty county and the city of Albany are still in process despite the deadline approaching (August 12). County commissioners held a special called meeting addressing requests made from the city regarding the SPLOST split. AgendaPacket-Special Called Meeting-August 5, 2022 2.00 PM by WFXL_News on Scribd. The city...
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
Local Democrats boost party candidates during news conference in Albany
ALBANY — Democrats took to the podium in Albany on Thursday to promote party candidates around the region and state and blast Republican policies they said are “too extreme” for Georgia voters. Speakers for the “Too Extreme GOP” tour, sponsored by the Georgia Democratic Party, stop in...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
