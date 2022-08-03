ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

727 students celebrated at Southern Regional Technical College's commencement ceremony

By Takyia Price
wfxl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wfxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

15 nurses recognized in Southern Regional Technical College pinning ceremony

Graduates were recognized on August 2, during Southern Regional Technical College's (SRTC) pinning ceremony. 15 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations.
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

ABAC to host reception to welcome new president

A reception will be held Wednesday, August 10 at Tift Hall from 4-6 PM to welcome Dr. Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The reception is open to the campus and community. Brundage became the 11th president in the history of ABAC on August 1. She...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Youth Development Center opening in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
TIFTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Moultrie, GA
Education
City
Moultrie, GA
City
Bainbridge, GA
wfxl.com

Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager

OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Dell
wfxl.com

Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students

The Albany Fire Department has stocked up on school supplies for local students in the area. In partnership with Molson Coors the department collected 127 book-bags filled with school supplies. These will be given out at different local events gearing up for the school year. Deputy Chief Sebon Burns says...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Opal Project to host informational session about Medicaid waiver services

The Opal Project will be presenting an informational session about Medicaid waiver services. The session is for parents and caregivers of individuals with special needs that are interested in learning more about how to apply for and utilize Medicaid waiver services. Those interested can join on August 8 from 6-7...
SYLVESTER, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Public Works asks for yard debris assistance

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is asking the community for assistance with yard debris removal. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, The Public Works Department is needing debris removal assistance from the community. A list of guidelines has been provided to help with efficiency and to prevent equipment damage.
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Srtc Bainbridge#J Dell Advancement Group#Dell
wfxl.com

City of Douglas awarded over $5 million for economic development purposes

The City of Douglas is expected to receive an award for economic development purposes. Substantial regional planning efforts led by the City of Douglas, Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC), and Douglas-Coffee County Economic Development Authority have enabled three (3) grants to be awarded to the City of Douglas for Economic Development.
DOUGLAS, GA
wtxl.com

Valdosta's Gabe Harris ruled ineligible by GHSA

Valdosta's Gabe Harris has been ruled ineligible to play by the GHSA, according to Valdosta City School officials. Harris transferred from Thomas County Central to Valdosta High School to play football for his senior season. Valdosta City Schools is waiting to hear from Harris' family as do what steps they...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wfxl.com

SPLOST agreement not yet found between City of Albany and Dougherty County

SPLOST's negotiations between Dougherty county and the city of Albany are still in process despite the deadline approaching (August 12). County commissioners held a special called meeting addressing requests made from the city regarding the SPLOST split. AgendaPacket-Special Called Meeting-August 5, 2022 2.00 PM by WFXL_News on Scribd. The city...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Shrimp company continues plans to locate here

If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy