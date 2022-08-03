Read on www.wcmpradio.com
Related
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash
Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
fox9.com
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seven boys taken into custody following pursuit in east metro
WOODBURY, Minn. — A police pursuit Saturday ended with seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — being taken into custody after officials say they were connected to a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury. Woodbury Police say they...
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead and another man is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night, which involved a gun that was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building next door.It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue.Police officers responding to the reported shooting found a victim in his 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside his apartment. Officers provided treatment until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The victim died at the hospital. A man was taken into...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
fox40jackson.com
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people
Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash in Carver County
A Carver County crash that involved two vehicles was caused by a FedEx driver falling asleep at the wheel Tuesday night. The State Patrol crash report says the collision happened just after 9 p.m. on Hwy. 7 at Maple Drive in Watertown Township. According to the report, the driver of...
7 children arrested after 'disturbance' at Cabela's, escape in stolen vehicle
What started as a reported shoplifting and a "disturbance" at a Cabela's store ended with seven children being arrested following a pursuit. Woodbury Police said it was called to the Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Rd. at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, where employees said "several teens were involved in a disturbance and shoplifting incident."
Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
cbs3duluth.com
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
Minneapolis police ask for help identifying two people in connection to fatal shooting
Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say are connected to a shooting that left a man dead in the Phillips neighborhood last month. On July 10, Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Cedar...
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
Comments / 0