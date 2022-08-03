ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Harry Styles Stop Show & Give Up His Mic To Help Fan Propose

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MOSD_0h3JW19t00
Photo: Getty Images

A surprise marriage proposal took place at a recent Harry Styles show and the moment has gone viral on TikTok. I n the heartwarming video , a fan in the audience asks Styles if he can "sing two lines" to his girlfriend but the singer had some questions first. "How long have you two been together first of all? If this is like a two week thing, no chance."

Once the man responded that they have been together for a little more than a year Styles asks the crowd, "Do you get the microphone for [being together] 'a little more than a year'?" While the crowd cheers, Harry isn't fully convinced, "I'm not sure." But eventually gives in saying, "Yeah, alright," before handing the microphone over to the man.

@francis.tpwk

Congrats Marianna & Carl 💍♥️ #harrystyles #loveontour #hslot #harrystylesloveontour #hslotlisbon #loveontourlisbon #proposal #love #loml #harrystylesvids #harrystylesedit #harryshouse #youarehome #youarehomeharrystyles #onedirection #hs #hshq #1d #tpwk #viral #xyzbca #foryou #fy #fyp #fypシ

♬ Can't Help Falling In Love - Elvis Presley

The fan then grabbed the microphone and, much to Styles' surprise, started singing a few lines from Elvis Presley 's song "Can't Help Falling in Love. As the man sings Styles encourages the crowd to join in before running towards the other end of the stage to grab a second microphone. That's when the man got down on one knee and presented a ring to his girlfriend asking, "Will you marry me?" The intimate moment was even caught on the stage's jumbo screen.

Styles is known for great fan interactions that usually end up being heartfelt. On earlier stops during his tour, he's reconnected with an old school teacher in the crowd and he's also helped a fan come out as gay during one of his shows .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show

For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Elvis Presley
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
thebrag.com

‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming

Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
MOVIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy