City of Elkhart opens cooling station at High Dive Pavilion

WNDU
South Bend begins riverbank stabilization project
Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. The "Freeman Era" for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning on campus.
WNDU
Whistle Pigs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County. Officials say Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola died from his injuries. Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski. Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced.
WNDU
10th anniversary of Get Wet for a Vet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 10th anniversary of the Get Wet for a Vet fundraiser took place Saturday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders kicked off the event with a 50 mile escorted ride. Following that, attendees were invited to enjoy some food, raffles and prizes, live music, beer, compete in...
WNDU
City begins work on St. Joseph Riverbank Stabilization Project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend announces its Riverbank Stabilization Project along Riverside Drive near Yukon Street. The city is teaming up with the Indiana DNR and the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program grants to make this project possible. Erosion can lead to environmental...
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
WNDU
‘Spellapalooza!’ brings local leaders together for a good cause at the Civic Theatre
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders put their spelling abilities to the test on Friday for a good cause!. The spelling bee took a fun, crazy twist on their usual annual event. South Bend Mayor James Mueller, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten participated at the Civic Theatre.
WNDU
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
WNDU
Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Health Department hosts Neighborhood Block Party August 9
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party and health fair on August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the health department's Education Division, located at 608 Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Attendees can enjoy music, treats, and...
WNDU
SBCIBE hosts drive-thru backpack rally
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.
WNDU
Remembering Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski was two weeks away from her 59th birthday, working to secure her sixth consecutive term in Congress in November. She lived much the same way she died—on the move, meeting and greeting constituents. A day ago, a post on her Facebook page...
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion program.
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
Man buys machete at Walmart, then hacks employee with it
A Walmart employee in Elkhart, Ind., heard a man calling them over while in the store’s parking lot Tuesday morning. When the employee approached the caller, the man allegedly attacked them with machete, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you take your pet to the veterinarian, you may be told your dog or cat has a “heart murmur”, but what does that mean?. Our own Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us to discuss heart murmurs, and what they actually mean for your pets’ health.
WNDU
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football players are giving back to the South Bend community by spending time volunteering at Unity Gardens. Irish safety Brandon Joseph, a transfer coming in from Northwestern, toured Unity Gardens to check out the garden and learn more about South Bend. He plans to spend more time at the garden volunteering after what he described as a hectic transfer portal.
95.3 MNC
Beef from Elkhart County Fair now available at Martin’s Super Markets
Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available for purchase at certain Martin’s Super Markets. Chris Haygood, Martin’s Director of Meat & Seafood, submitted winning bids for 4 steers, including a Reserve Champion. That beef will be featured at the Nappanee Martin’s location as it was from the Union Township 4-H Club.
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
