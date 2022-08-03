ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma AG joins in nationwide crackdown of robocalls

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDXWU_0h3JVnDB00
(PeopleImages )

Attorneys general from across the country want to crack down on annoying robocalls.

Oklahoma AG John O’Connor said the group will investigate and take legal action against companies that allow illegal foreign robocalls into the U.S.

In a news release, O’Connor said Americans get a combined 33 million robocalls each day. He said scammers got close to $30 billion through these calls.

“I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general in investigating and taking action against anyone who helps these scammers and illegal robocallers,” O’Connor said in the news release. “Together, we are fighting to protect our families, neighbors, and loved ones in Oklahoma and across the United States from falling victim to fraud. If the telecom industry won’t police itself, this task force will.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Oklahoma Ag#Americans#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

President of TPS Board asks State Board of Education to reverse accreditation decision

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public School Board President Stacey Woolley is asking the State Board of Education to reconsider its decision to penalize the district. The issue is over an alleged violation of an Oklahoma state law intended to limit discussion on race and gender. House Bill 1775, also known as the Critical Race Theory Bill, prohibits the teachings of particular subjects on race and sex in Oklahoma classrooms.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy