ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

How To Meet The People & Animals Behind The South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center

If you are looking to help support animals and meet them, this is the event for you. Have y'all heard of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center here in Lubbock? Well, they are an awesome nonprofit to help animals for 34 years running. They care for orphaned, injured, ill and displaced wild animals with the goal of returning wildlife back to its natural habitat.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jimmy Nowoc book signing at the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Author Jimmy Nowoc will be at the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:30 – 3:00 pm to sign copies of his book No Strings Attached: My Life Growing Up with the Birth of Rock N Roll. Nowoc’s book offers...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
KCBD

City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Living Word of Faith Church will sponsor its 1st Annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7th at 129 Temple Ave. from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Shoe vouchers for $50 will be available for school aged children residing in the Jackson or Mahon neighborhoods. Parents must show proof of residence and have an ID. Parents must have their children with them to claim a $50 shoe voucher to Champs Sports located at South Plains Mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Department#Lubbock Animal Services
fox34.com

‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?

Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

What’s Happening Around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas- In this weeks segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” co-host Brandi and BrenShavia share events you can enjoy. Including free back-to-school giveaways in time for the new year.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock “For the Kids” Musical Fundraiser this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas- Jere Lowe founded an annual musical fundraiser event, Lubbock “For the Kids.”. This is the 10th year and he has chosen children and their families at the UMC Pediatric Cancer Center as the recipient for all the proceeds from this years event. The event will be held Saturday, August 6th at Abuelo’s Courtyard from 11am to 10pm.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy