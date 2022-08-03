Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
How To Meet The People & Animals Behind The South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center
If you are looking to help support animals and meet them, this is the event for you. Have y'all heard of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center here in Lubbock? Well, they are an awesome nonprofit to help animals for 34 years running. They care for orphaned, injured, ill and displaced wild animals with the goal of returning wildlife back to its natural habitat.
New Lubbock Attractions Bring an Artsy Flair to the Ranching Town
If you think you know Lubbock, you clearly haven’t been in a while. Gone are the days when Texas Tech was the town’s main draw. Now, you’ll find a city brimming with fine dining, artistic flair, and Panhandle revelry. Opened in January 2021, the eye-catching architecture and...
Jimmy Nowoc book signing at the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Author Jimmy Nowoc will be at the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:30 – 3:00 pm to sign copies of his book No Strings Attached: My Life Growing Up with the Birth of Rock N Roll. Nowoc’s book offers...
Lubbock park bathrooms finally getting long awaited renovations and replacements
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several bathroom parks across Lubbock have begun to receive renovations and replacements. Back in April KAMC reported unfavorable conditions in park bathrooms across the city, which Parks and Recreation said was due to winterization and age. “I just thought it was disgusting. None of the kids wanted to go in, they wanted […]
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
Fishing event in Lubbock aims to bring community together
LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Famila will host the 14th annual Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing Event on Saturday at Buddy Holly Lake. Christy Martinez-Garcia, Founder and Organizer of of the event said this it was born after her father-in-law passed away. He was a farmer who worked all the time and missed out […]
Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Living Word of Faith Church will sponsor its 1st Annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7th at 129 Temple Ave. from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Shoe vouchers for $50 will be available for school aged children residing in the Jackson or Mahon neighborhoods. Parents must show proof of residence and have an ID. Parents must have their children with them to claim a $50 shoe voucher to Champs Sports located at South Plains Mall.
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
What’s Happening Around Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas- In this weeks segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” co-host Brandi and BrenShavia share events you can enjoy. Including free back-to-school giveaways in time for the new year.
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Lubbock “For the Kids” Musical Fundraiser this Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas- Jere Lowe founded an annual musical fundraiser event, Lubbock “For the Kids.”. This is the 10th year and he has chosen children and their families at the UMC Pediatric Cancer Center as the recipient for all the proceeds from this years event. The event will be held Saturday, August 6th at Abuelo’s Courtyard from 11am to 10pm.
City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Lubbock prairie dog rescue asks for people to do research before adopting
LUBBOCK, Texas – Prairie Dogs are a local staple, some even becoming pets, but Prairie dog owners like Michele Natalino and Rob Weiner want people to realize how complex they can truly be. “They’re incredibly intelligent but they can and do make affectionate companions,” Weiner said. Weiner currently has his own colony of prairie dogs. […]
Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?
Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
