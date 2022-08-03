Biden Set to Sign $53 Billion Law to Boost US Chip Manufacturing

This story is part of Power Money Moves, CNET's coverage of smart money decisions for today's changing world. In July, the cryptocurrency market bounced back to a $1 trillion market capitalization (the total dollar market value of crypto today) for the first time in recent months. But while the market looks healthier than just a couple of weeks ago, it's still far from last November's peak, which reached $3 trillion. In an economy with high inflation and recession risks looming, is crypto still a worthy investment?

