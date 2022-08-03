Biden Set to Sign $53 Billion Law to Boost US Chip Manufacturing

Read on www.cnet.com
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China set to wrap up largest-ever Taiwan military drills
China is set Sunday to wrap up its largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan after a controversial visit to the self-ruled island by US leader Nancy Pelosi. Those exercises are set to wrap up Sunday, though Beijing has announced fresh drills in the Yellow Sea -- located between China and the Korean peninsula -- to take place until August 15.
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
Dish Opens Sign-Ups For Own 5G Service Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Launch
Dish is preparing to launch its answer to Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile and on Thursday started taking the next step in that process with the launch of the Boost Infinite website. Touting the "power of three networks," Dish has set up a sign-up page for those looking to get early access to its new service.
Coinbase and BlackRock Unveil Crypto Partnership
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Thursday announced a partnership with BlackRock that will let the investment management company's institutional clients use its service to buy cryptocurrency, starting with bitcoin. The partnership will provide clients of Aladdin, BlackRock's portfolio management software, with direct access to crypto through Coinbase Prime, the exchange's institutional...
Verizon Joins T-Mobile in Layoffs as Wireless Players Feel the Pressure
Verizon has followed rival T-Mobile in laying off staff, CNET has learned. The wireless carrier would not disclose the exact number of employees it's cutting but did confirm the move had occurred. "Throughout the year, our company makes adjustments to our headcount depending upon the needs of the business," a...
Meta Expanding Instagram Support for NFTs to More Than 100 Countries
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said Instagram support for NFTs is expanding to more than 100 countries. The feature will let artists, businesses and others across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas share NFTs on Instagram, Meta said in a blog post. Instagram began testing NFTs in...
DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
Get Lower-Cost Prescriptions at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs: How It Works
The cost of prescription medicines has many Americans in a bind. Inflation is at a record level, but drug prices have risen even faster over the past decade, increasing 35% since 2014, compared to 19% for all goods and services, according to Healthcare Finance. About 18 million people in the...
Is the Crypto Market Bouncing Back? Here's What You Need to Know
This story is part of Power Money Moves, CNET's coverage of smart money decisions for today's changing world. In July, the cryptocurrency market bounced back to a $1 trillion market capitalization (the total dollar market value of crypto today) for the first time in recent months. But while the market looks healthier than just a couple of weeks ago, it's still far from last November's peak, which reached $3 trillion. In an economy with high inflation and recession risks looming, is crypto still a worthy investment?
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: VPNs, Marvel, Dark Matter and More
There are a lot of reasons to use a VPN, even if your internet habits aren't the type to trigger government surveillance. Maybe you want to watch geoblocked sports or avoid run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi snooping. Your privacy concerns count, too. But VPN tech can be tricky to sort through, and VPN...
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: You Could Be Eligible for a Check
If you were a T-Mobile customer in August 2021, a settlement payout could be coming your way. After a massive data breach exposed tens of millions of users' personal information, the mobile carrier agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit last month. The settlement stipulates that T-Mobile pay affected customers $350...
Zelensky condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "for terror" after the operator of the facility reported major damage at the site. Energoatom, operator of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south of the country, said Saturday that parts of the facility had been "seriously damaged" by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down.
Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Goes Live For Some Galaxy S22 Owners
Samsung's giving early adopters a first look of its next operating system update with the One UI 5.0 beta, but it's only available in Germany so far, according to reports. What's more, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series released earlier this year can access the One UI 5.0 beta, as SamMobile reported, stymying older Samsung handset owners.
SpaceX, Blue Origin Headline 4 Major Space Launches Thursday
A new set of civilian astronauts, including at least one YouTuber, plus a couple of military spacecraft and one nation's first mission to the moon are all leaving the planet in the span of less than 24 hours on Thursday (unless you're in the western US, where it was still Wednesday night for the first one).
