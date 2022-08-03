Dutruch installed as President; Patel and Smith join Board of Director for TEDF

Read on www.an17.com
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
an17.com
Killian named Louisiana Development Ready Community
KILLIAN, La. – Louisiana Economic Development recognized the community of Killian as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community. It is the 52nd participant in the community development program, now in its 14th year. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment...
AG's office expected to file formal charges against Bob Dean soon
NEW ORLEANS — Embattled Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr. is facing fast-approaching legal deadlines as the one-year anniversary approaches of the ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients into his poorly-equipped and leaky warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. Dean traveled from his home in...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wbrz.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
an17.com
Louisiana National Guard soldiers work alongside local communities
HAMMOND---The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade and 769th Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked to complete multiple site projects in local communities across Louisiana for their annual training. The projects were a part of the innovative readiness training (IRT), a DoD collaborative program that leverages military...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana, BR area now last among rates of homes listed as equity rich, seriously underwater
The Baton Rouge area had the highest percentage of mortgaged homes classified as seriously underwater and the lowest amount classified as equity rich among over 100 U.S. metro areas surveyed in the second quarter. The state of Louisiana was also last in both categories in data released this week by...
an17.com
Shane Dalton Stafford
Shane Dalton Stafford of Livingston, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 26. He was born on Tuesday, June 18, 1996, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of Tom "Dooley" and Sharon H. Stafford. Shane is survived by his parents, Tom "Dooley" and Sharon H. Stafford,...
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
an17.com
Roy Warren Calongne
Roy Warren Calongne passed away in Franklinton, Louisiana on July 219, 2022 at the age of 67. Born in New Orleans on August 24, 1954, Roy grew up in Metairie. He was graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in 1972 and studied Business Administration at Louisiana State University in New Orleans. In the late 1970's in Baton Rouge, Roy began a long career as a small business entrepreneur, eventually returning to Metairie where he lived until 2018. At the time of his death, Roy was a resident of Slidell.
an17.com
Irene Morgan Owens
Irene, age 56, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home in Independence, LA surrounded by her family. Irene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Independence. She loved being outdoors either fishing or playing in the yard with her grandbabies. Irene absolutely loved to go fishing and spent every summer fishing at Percy Quinn. She got along with everyone and had the ability to make you feel like you were friends for years. Irene took great pride in raising her children and always made sure to put her family first. She was an incredibly strong woman with a heart of gold that will be forever missed.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
an17.com
SLU Community Music School registration now open
HAMMOND – Registration is now open for the fall session of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School. The 13-week fall semester will begin Aug. 29 and will offer individual lessons on various musical instruments and voice to students of all ages at Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond and at the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker.
an17.com
Idora G Johnson
Idora Johnson, a native of Independence, LA, and a resident of McComb, MS, received the Master's call on July 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The Johnson family asks that you keep them in your prayers and thoughts during their time of loss. Visitation. Saturday, August 06, 2022. 1...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: With the Army Corps' help, a river still runs through Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Berating the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of our favorite spectator sports here in Louisiana, especially since the disastrous flooding of Hurricane Katrina, 17 years ago this month. Corps engineers have been unpopular ever since. Maybe not as unpopular as NFL referees, but that’s a pretty low bar....
an17.com
Dorothy Williams Wood
Dorothy Williams Wood, 92, met her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by her children. Dot was born November 2, 1929, in Bush, LA to Elton Williams and Evie Quave Williams Delcuze. She attended Oak Grove Grammar School in Bush, LA and graduated from Lyon High in Covington, LA in 1946. She lived the remainder of her life in Sun, LA, after marriage to Nathan Turner Wood. She completed training as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the Bogalusa Community Medical Center in Bogalusa, LA for 25 years, where she made many life-long friends. Dot exhibited a Godly Servant’s Heart to everyone she met by providing care and taking care of their physical and spiritual needs. Dot was also an active and faithful member of Sun First Baptist Church her entire adult life acting as church Treasurer, Secretary and Bible Study Leader for many years. She taught many VBS classes, was local and area Association President of the Baptist Women’s Missionary Union, led Brownie and Girl Scout Troops, while also being active in her children’s school and sports activities. She enjoyed, traveling the US and the world, gardening, crafts, ceramics, flower arranging, sewing, her pets and most of all gathering with her family and friends. Her yard was always manicured and abloom with a variety of plants as a show case in her community.
an17.com
Shirley Mitchell Mizell
Shirley Mitchell Mizell, 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Shirley is survived by her husband, Ted Mizell of Bogalusa, LA; daughter, Traci Mizell Hawk of Bogalusa, LA; granddaughter, Emily Rose Hawk; brother-in-law, Judson Mitchell; sister-in-law, Vernell Mullins; a very special niece, Michelle Mizell; a very special cousin, Mary Jane Howell and a host of nieces and nephews.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
