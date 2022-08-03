ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa, LA

Dutruch installed as President; Patel and Smith join Board of Director for TEDF

By Press Release
an17.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Killian named Louisiana Development Ready Community

KILLIAN, La. – Louisiana Economic Development recognized the community of Killian as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community. It is the 52nd participant in the community development program, now in its 14th year. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tangipahoa, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Ponchatoula, LA
City
Husser, LA
City
Hammond, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors

BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
an17.com

Louisiana National Guard soldiers work alongside local communities

HAMMOND---The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade and 769th Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked to complete multiple site projects in local communities across Louisiana for their annual training. The projects were a part of the innovative readiness training (IRT), a DoD collaborative program that leverages military...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
an17.com

Shane Dalton Stafford

Shane Dalton Stafford of Livingston, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 26. He was born on Tuesday, June 18, 1996, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of Tom "Dooley" and Sharon H. Stafford. Shane is survived by his parents, Tom "Dooley" and Sharon H. Stafford,...
LIVINGSTON, LA
an17.com

Roy Warren Calongne

Roy Warren Calongne passed away in Franklinton, Louisiana on July 219, 2022 at the age of 67. Born in New Orleans on August 24, 1954, Roy grew up in Metairie. He was graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in 1972 and studied Business Administration at Louisiana State University in New Orleans. In the late 1970's in Baton Rouge, Roy began a long career as a small business entrepreneur, eventually returning to Metairie where he lived until 2018. At the time of his death, Roy was a resident of Slidell.
FRANKLINTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Smith Join#Tedf#Hammond Ben Dutruch#Parish#City Court
an17.com

Irene Morgan Owens

Irene, age 56, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home in Independence, LA surrounded by her family. Irene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Independence. She loved being outdoors either fishing or playing in the yard with her grandbabies. Irene absolutely loved to go fishing and spent every summer fishing at Percy Quinn. She got along with everyone and had the ability to make you feel like you were friends for years. Irene took great pride in raising her children and always made sure to put her family first. She was an incredibly strong woman with a heart of gold that will be forever missed.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

SLU Community Music School registration now open

HAMMOND – Registration is now open for the fall session of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School. The 13-week fall semester will begin Aug. 29 and will offer individual lessons on various musical instruments and voice to students of all ages at Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond and at the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker.
an17.com

Idora G Johnson

Idora Johnson, a native of Independence, LA, and a resident of McComb, MS, received the Master's call on July 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The Johnson family asks that you keep them in your prayers and thoughts during their time of loss. Visitation. Saturday, August 06, 2022. 1...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
an17.com

Dorothy Williams Wood

Dorothy Williams Wood, 92, met her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by her children. Dot was born November 2, 1929, in Bush, LA to Elton Williams and Evie Quave Williams Delcuze. She attended Oak Grove Grammar School in Bush, LA and graduated from Lyon High in Covington, LA in 1946. She lived the remainder of her life in Sun, LA, after marriage to Nathan Turner Wood. She completed training as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the Bogalusa Community Medical Center in Bogalusa, LA for 25 years, where she made many life-long friends. Dot exhibited a Godly Servant’s Heart to everyone she met by providing care and taking care of their physical and spiritual needs. Dot was also an active and faithful member of Sun First Baptist Church her entire adult life acting as church Treasurer, Secretary and Bible Study Leader for many years. She taught many VBS classes, was local and area Association President of the Baptist Women’s Missionary Union, led Brownie and Girl Scout Troops, while also being active in her children’s school and sports activities. She enjoyed, traveling the US and the world, gardening, crafts, ceramics, flower arranging, sewing, her pets and most of all gathering with her family and friends. Her yard was always manicured and abloom with a variety of plants as a show case in her community.
BUSH, LA
an17.com

Shirley Mitchell Mizell

Shirley Mitchell Mizell, 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Shirley is survived by her husband, Ted Mizell of Bogalusa, LA; daughter, Traci Mizell Hawk of Bogalusa, LA; granddaughter, Emily Rose Hawk; brother-in-law, Judson Mitchell; sister-in-law, Vernell Mullins; a very special niece, Michelle Mizell; a very special cousin, Mary Jane Howell and a host of nieces and nephews.
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy