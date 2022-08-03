Dutruch installed as President; Patel and Smith join Board of Director for TEDF

Dorothy Williams Wood, 92, met her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by her children. Dot was born November 2, 1929, in Bush, LA to Elton Williams and Evie Quave Williams Delcuze. She attended Oak Grove Grammar School in Bush, LA and graduated from Lyon High in Covington, LA in 1946. She lived the remainder of her life in Sun, LA, after marriage to Nathan Turner Wood. She completed training as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the Bogalusa Community Medical Center in Bogalusa, LA for 25 years, where she made many life-long friends. Dot exhibited a Godly Servant’s Heart to everyone she met by providing care and taking care of their physical and spiritual needs. Dot was also an active and faithful member of Sun First Baptist Church her entire adult life acting as church Treasurer, Secretary and Bible Study Leader for many years. She taught many VBS classes, was local and area Association President of the Baptist Women’s Missionary Union, led Brownie and Girl Scout Troops, while also being active in her children’s school and sports activities. She enjoyed, traveling the US and the world, gardening, crafts, ceramics, flower arranging, sewing, her pets and most of all gathering with her family and friends. Her yard was always manicured and abloom with a variety of plants as a show case in her community.

