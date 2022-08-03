Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him. Firefighters responding to a call Thursday morning about an explosion and fire at one of the homes found the body of a person inside, Bolduc said. A short time later, firefighters were called to a second burning home a few blocks away, where the bodies of three people were found inside.

LAUREL, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO