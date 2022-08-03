Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

Read on www.1011now.com
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N. 1st Street on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 12 p.m. According to LPD, three vehicles were involved in the crash. One individual was taken to the hospital in critical...
Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him. Firefighters responding to a call Thursday morning about an explosion and fire at one of the homes found the body of a person inside, Bolduc said. A short time later, firefighters were called to a second burning home a few blocks away, where the bodies of three people were found inside.
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
WOWT
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
1011now.com
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to a Saturday morning announcement from Omaha Police, officers were at Immanuel Hospital after a shooting victim arrived. The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle. Officers say the victim said...
klkntv.com
Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
klkntv.com
A dump truck and car collide head-on south of Lincoln hurting at least one person
UPDATE 10 a.m. — Authorities are now telling Channel 8 the car crossed the center line, leading to Wednesday morning’s head-on crash. They’ve also confirmed the dump truck driver was not harmed after colliding with the Honda. UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells...
klin.com
Man In Stolen SUV Steals Gas, Hits LPD Cruiser, Drives Through Fence
A Lincoln man is facing a list of charges after a chain of events that unfolded around 8:30 Thursday morning. LPD was called to the Super C at 32nd and Sheridan Blvd. on a report that a man with a long ponytail arrived in a white SUV and left without paying for $78.15 in fuel. Officers were then contacted by a member of the Fugitive Task Force who was conducting surveillance in the 200 block of S 28th Street and saw the SUV parked in front of a house with a person still inside.
1011now.com
Man in stolen car arrested after crashing into Lincoln Police cruiser and another vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he left a gas station without paying, crashed into a cruiser and ran from officers. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Super C, off 33rd Street and Sheridan...
WOWT
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
klkntv.com
Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
News Channel Nebraska
Officers investigating vandalism at Lincoln middle school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating vandalism that happened at a middle school in south Lincoln. LPD said officers were dispatched to Scott Middle School, west of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of vandalism Wednesday morning. According to police, an employee arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
1011now.com
WATCH: 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Aug. 4
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel. The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few groups that have been supported by disc golfers around the state.
WOWT
Omaha’s auto-biography on automobile history on display
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s rich history of the automobile is on full display in an exhibit at the Douglas City Historical Society. The exhibit examines the city’s love affair with motor vehicles. The story of the automobile in Omaha dates back to the Model T. Officials at...
1011now.com
Lincoln man receives 20-years sentence for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. According to officials, 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
