ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vince Neil Plays at Historic Grand Ole Opry for the First Time

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on loudwire.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Charlene Tilton
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month

Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]

Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Grand Ole Opry#Dallas#Music Venue
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx slams musicians who use Mötley Crüe for clout

Nikki Sixx has apparently had enough of other musicians dropping Motley Crue’s name for clout, and has shared his displeasure on Twitter. “Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour, or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!” The bassist tweeted.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Posts Sweet Moment With Brandi Passante Behind the Scenes

When people can get a chance to see Storage Wars stars Dan Dotson and Brandi Passante together, then it’s worth celebrating. Dotson and Passante were together for a behind-the-scenes video that he filmed. As you may know, Dan and his wife, Laura Dotson, are very busy with the show and their own business. Well, let’s see what Dan is sharing with his fans on Twitter.
TV SERIES
Loudwire

Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
MUSIC
Loudwire

Rocky Mountains Rockout with Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden is hitting the road for the Legacy of the Beast tour, and we want to give you a chance to see these legendary rockers in an... elevated state. You and a guest could fly to the Mile High City to catch Iron Maiden in concert!. Here's what you...
DENVER, CO
Loudwire

‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy