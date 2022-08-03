Read on bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Traffic Alert
State troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle injury CMV collision on OK-11 at County Road 2307. Troopers are stating that they expect OK-11 will be closed for an unknown amount of time between the Ramona shortcut known as County Road 2300 and OK-123. State Highway 11 is closed on both the east and west bound sides and there are no alternate routes at this time.
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
Bartlesville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Bartlesville who was arrested earlier this week is now facing more charges. Clayton Adcock was charged with felony counts of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and multiple other misdemeanor charges. According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police responded to a reported...
Tomato Days Coming to OK Eat
It’s tomato days at local farm-to-table OK Eat where local residents can pick their own crops. OK Eat has been growing over seven varieties from five collections that offer a variety of colors, sizes, shapes and tastes. The cost per pound is a donation of your choosing. Hours vary so check their website before heading out to the farm.
Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme
The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
New Refinery in City of Dewey Being Discussed
Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil...
Time to Enroll for School at Pawhuska
Online enrollment opens on Monday for any returning students. To do so, use the teachease portal to fill out the proper paperwork. If filling these documents out at home, you must return them so that school staff has the paperwork for the coming school year. Enrollment for elementary students at Pawhuska Public Schools will be next Wednesday and Thursday in the elementary cafeteria.
