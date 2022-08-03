ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Brooke County EMA receives $6000 for Project Lifesaver Program

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJf9W_0h3JUzWS00

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County EMA has received a $6000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

The grant will be used to expand the county’s Project Lifesaver program. Allowing Brooke County EMA to buy transmitter units that can then be given to new clients.

It will also buy batteries and other supplies needed to continue supporting the program.

Project lifesaver is designed to help locate people who has Alzheimer’s, autism, or dementia who are prone to wondering.

The client wears a transmitter that send out a specific radio frequency, if the client wonders, the signal can be tracked, so long as they are within a mile or two, depending on terrain, from their home location.

Brooke County EMA currently has 4 clients that we provide services for, with several other individuals in the county using and maintaining the system on their own.

To learn more about the program contact Brooke County EMA at (304)-737-5002.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Congressman Johnson checks in on rural hospital

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Congressman Bill Johnson made a few stops in the Ohio Valley this week. One of them being in Belmont County. Congressman Johnson toured WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital. He met with staff and to talked about workforce challenges, the hospital’s relatively new relationship with WVU, the lasting impact of COVID, challenges faced by […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County areas experiencing intermittent power outages

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Parts of Brooke County are experiencing intermittent power outages. Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis says they have received multiple calls on the matter. Those dealing with the outages are the Washington Pike, Rabbit Hill, and Genteel Ridge area. Commissioner Ennis says residents have reported to him that the electric goes off […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooke County, WV
Government
County
Brooke County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF- 7News

WV Public Resource Officer Training at The Highlands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — More than 125 public resource officers from across the Mountain State gathered at the Highlands Events Center to participate in a variety of seminars for the week. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were divided into groups. Half participated in an active scooter drill while the other half watched a power point of […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hope in the darkness at WVU Medicine Children’s Gala

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hope can keep you alive. And tonight Glessner Auditorium was filled with people willing to keep that flicker of promise alive for whoever needs it. The WVU Medicine Children’s Gala returned after three years to support northern West Virginia’s critical care transport team. Linsly student Olivia Kiger-Camilo was named 2022’s Miracle […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#Project Lifesaver Program#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Food, water, shots given out during Dallas cleanup

DALLAS, W.Va. (WTRF) — A table filled with food and a garage packed with supplies. This is just a glimpse at days of generosity flowing into a Marshall County town in its time of need. Each day this week, the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department has become a place of comfort, after a tornado brought normal […]
DALLAS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

First ever wine festival coming to Wellsburg

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A first of its kind event is coming to Brooke County. A Wine Fest will be taking over the 4th Ward Park on August 12 and 13. Hosted by Top Flight Security, the festival will have food, music, and, of course, wine! A special treat will be a car show put on […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County

A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Kalkreuth hosts golf outing to support Easterseals

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the best organizations in the Ohio Valley got some major support tonight so they can continue to carry on their great work. Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal once again held their annual golf outing to support Easterseals, bringing out their employees and vendors from across the country to […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Federal indictments returned, leaders praise community, ask for continued help

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — U.S Attorney William Ihlenfeld held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss significance of drug and firearm cases in the area. Ihlenfeld and local law enforcement from Ohio County, Wheeling Police, Belmont County, and Pennsylvania State Troopers were on hand to talk about four recent federal grand jury indictments.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy