Brooke County EMA receives $6000 for Project Lifesaver Program

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County EMA has received a $6000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

The grant will be used to expand the county’s Project Lifesaver program. Allowing Brooke County EMA to buy transmitter units that can then be given to new clients.

It will also buy batteries and other supplies needed to continue supporting the program.

Project lifesaver is designed to help locate people who has Alzheimer’s, autism, or dementia who are prone to wondering.

The client wears a transmitter that send out a specific radio frequency, if the client wonders, the signal can be tracked, so long as they are within a mile or two, depending on terrain, from their home location.

Brooke County EMA currently has 4 clients that we provide services for, with several other individuals in the county using and maintaining the system on their own.

To learn more about the program contact Brooke County EMA at (304)-737-5002.

