KGLO News
Members appointed to committee to craft new joint comprehensive plan for Mason City, Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY — The city councils in Mason City and Clear Lake as well as the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved their appointments to a committee that will help develop a joint comprehensive plan between the cities and county and administered by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation.
mystar106.com
State Auditor says it may be time to allow city, county notices to go online exclusively instead of having to be published in newspapers
MASON CITY — Iowa’s State Auditor says it might be time for the legislature to look into allowing cities and counties to publish more things online instead of requiring legal notices to be placed into newspapers. Rob Sand’s office earlier this week issued a procedures report for the...
KEYC
4 days out: Democrat Jeff Ettinger campaigns through a covid diagnosis
AUSTIN, MN (Gray DC) - It’s the homestretch at the democratic headquarters in Austin, with just four days until the August 9th election. In a curveball, Democrats were forced to bench their star player. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to he’s active while he’s at home, but has certainly curtailed...
KGLO News
Mason City woman to plead guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $2000 while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store. The complaint stated that Askildson did this between November 27th of last year and March 5th of this year with the intent to deprive the business of money and property having a total value of just under $2076.
KIMT
North Iowa Fair kicks off, runs through the weekend
MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Fair kicked off Thursday and will run through the weekend at the North Iowa Events Center. Opening ceremonies for the event began at 11 a.m. KIMT's Sean Macaday stopped by, saw some livestock and checked out an ice cream shop. Check it out here:
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman will stand trial for dealing methamphetamine. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Butner, also known at Amanda...
KGLO News
Sports gambling may see first full year with no outside impacts
DES MOINES — The new fiscal year began in July for the state’s casinos and sports betting operations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says this may be the first year we get a true read on the sports gambling market in the state. “Every year that we’ve had sports gambling, there has been some factor that we could say impacted the industry in some way. In 2019 the market had just opened, so we did not have very many sports books in the state,” he says. “In 2020 we had the pandemic, in ’21 there were still limited events taking place and schedules were still impacted by COVID.”
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
KGLO News
HEAT ADVISORY until 9:00 PM CDT this evening for Franklin, Butler and Wright counties.
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FRANKLIN, BUTLER AND WRIGHT COUNTIES…. * WHAT…Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE…Parts of central and southern Iowa mainly south of Highway 3, including Wright, Franklin and Butler counties of our listening area. * WHEN…Until...
KBUR
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
Cedar Falls, IA- According to a new report, the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter used a so-called “ghost gun.”. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska say he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home.
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
Cresco Times
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
KIMT
Bad muffler results in drug arrest in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler ends up landing a woman in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond. Law enforcement says Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, was pulled over for a defective muffler Wednesday evening near the intersection of 4th Street SW and South Monroe Avenue in Mason City. Investigators say an empty alcoholic shooter and an open bottle of Black Velvet were found in Stucker’s vehicle.
KIMT
Man charged with child endangerment after Howard County pursuit
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Howard County left a sheriff’s deputy stuck in the mud. A 911 call came in around 6:40 pm Wednesday about a stolen vehicle in the 19000 block of Robin Avenue. The caller said a black truck with a trailer full of scrap had been stolen. The caller was following the truck and helped a Howard County sheriff’s deputy locate it.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
16 Cedar Ridge Ct, Ventura
LAST LOT available in the Cedar Ridge addition. OVER AN ACRE OF LAND in an established upscale neighborhood overlooking the Ventura Marsh. Build your dream home and enjoy nature from this unique setting! Don't miss your chance to call this one yours! Call today with any additional questions. Remember it's THE LAST LOT - It can be yours! Call today!
KIMT
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
KCCI.com
'He wasn't supposed to pass like this': Police release video of police shooting in Iowa Falls
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Seven months have passed since police shot and killed 35-year-old Jared Risius in Iowa Falls in December. The incident unfolded near the intersection of College Avenue and Siloam Avenue, about two blocks from both an elementary school and the community college. Months later, police released...
