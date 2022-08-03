DES MOINES — The new fiscal year began in July for the state’s casinos and sports betting operations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says this may be the first year we get a true read on the sports gambling market in the state. “Every year that we’ve had sports gambling, there has been some factor that we could say impacted the industry in some way. In 2019 the market had just opened, so we did not have very many sports books in the state,” he says. “In 2020 we had the pandemic, in ’21 there were still limited events taking place and schedules were still impacted by COVID.”

NORTHWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO