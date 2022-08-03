Catalytic converter thieves strike Tupelo city vehicles

Read on www.wtva.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
Two people arrested after discovery of what appeared to be bombs at Mississippi house
Mississippi and federal law enforcement are investigating after two people were found with what appeared to be bombs. Tupelo police discovered what appeared to be improvised explosive devices while officers were attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Arcadia Circle in Tupelo,. Judith...
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
Authorities: 4 inmates flee after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof
Four men escaped from a Mississippi jail early Friday by cutting a hole in the facility’s roof, authorities said. Security camera footage shows the inmates running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m., said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell. The four escapees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All 4 men wanted for escaping Alcorn County jail back in custody, sheriff says
ALCORN, Miss. — UPDATE 8/6/2022 11:25 a.m.:. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the fourth escaped inmate is back in custody,. On Aug. 6, Alcorn County Deputies and Investigators received information about the location of Landon Braudway at about 1:30 a.m. The officers went to a home...
wcbi.com
Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
wtva.com
UPDATE: All four Alcorn County jail escapees caught
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Four Alcorn County inmates are back in custody after their arrests nearly 24 hours after they escaped from the county jail. Law enforcement arrested the fourth inmate, Landon Braudway, early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee line where someone lives on County Road 793.
Oxford Eagle
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 2 to August 5
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. August 2. Robert Curry, 30....
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 men wanted for escaping Alcorn County jail caught in Louisiana; 1 still on the run, sheriff says
ALCORN, Miss. — Three of the four inmates who escaped a Mississippi jail after reportedly cutting a hole in the roof were taken into custody in Louisiana Friday night. The inmates were identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton. FOX13 has learned that Reyes, Sims,...
wtva.com
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Tippah County argument
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument between two roommates in Tippah County ended with one person dead and one person behind bars. Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the incident happened at noon on Sunday, July 31 at a home on County Road 641. He identified the deceased victim as...
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
wtva.com
Latest on search for Alcorn County jail escapees
Four inmates escaped from the Alcorn County Jail. Law enforcement officers say they are looking for four inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday by cutting a hole through the roof.
wtva.com
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
Five teenagers were arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County. Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County. Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County.
wcbi.com
Aberdeen city leaders look at possible solution to parking problem
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Some Aberdeen homeowners are upset over damage to their property, they say is caused by truck drivers parking their big rigs on private property. DeRhonda Jones lives next door to the old Fred’s in Aberdeen. Although the store has been shuttered for years, she says the parking lot is used by truck drivers, who live in the area, and park their rigs in the lot when they’re home.
wtva.com
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
wtva.com
New Albany organizations to give away at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks Saturday
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Family Clinic of New Albany, local non-profit Bee the Change and Macedonia Baptist Church will be giving away free at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks Saturday, August 6. The event will be held at the Family Clinic of New Albany from 9 a.m....
Comments / 1