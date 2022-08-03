Catalytic converter thieves strike Tupelo city vehicles

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Some Aberdeen homeowners are upset over damage to their property, they say is caused by truck drivers parking their big rigs on private property. DeRhonda Jones lives next door to the old Fred’s in Aberdeen. Although the store has been shuttered for years, she says the parking lot is used by truck drivers, who live in the area, and park their rigs in the lot when they’re home.

ABERDEEN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO