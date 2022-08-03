Read on bartlesvilleradio.com
Summer Sizzlin' Series Back to School Blast
The Sizzlin' Summer Series will host the final event of the season, Back to School Bash, on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm. This event is free, family friendly, and outdoors. Appearing with Brad Doenges on Car Talk, Val Callaghan with the Center announced that the the entertainment for...
Grandaddy of All Pow-Wows Scheduled for August 25-28
The 146th Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration is scheduled for August 25-28 this year. Held at tribal cultural grounds located five miles south of Ponca City on Highway 177, the event will feature war dance competitions for all ages, interactive story-telling dances, and a Princess coronation. Traditional foods and crafts will be for sale by a variety of indigenous-owned businesses.
Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme
The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
Osage County Free Fair Coming Up
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner and the schedule of events has been released for the event, which is set for the third weekend in September at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Following entry day on Wednesday, September 14th, the event opens to the public on Thursday...
Tomato Days Coming to OK Eat
It’s tomato days at local farm-to-table OK Eat where local residents can pick their own crops. OK Eat has been growing over seven varieties from five collections that offer a variety of colors, sizes, shapes and tastes. The cost per pound is a donation of your choosing. Hours vary so check their website before heading out to the farm.
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
Rain Garden To Be Built in Jo Allyn Lowe Park
Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden. A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.
Time to Enroll for School at Pawhuska
Online enrollment opens on Monday for any returning students. To do so, use the teachease portal to fill out the proper paperwork. If filling these documents out at home, you must return them so that school staff has the paperwork for the coming school year. Enrollment for elementary students at Pawhuska Public Schools will be next Wednesday and Thursday in the elementary cafeteria.
New Refinery in City of Dewey Being Discussed
Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil...
Osage County Commissioners to Get Updates Monday
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will give a report as to how things went during July in Barnsdall and Fairfax. The Board will also look to determine which account they should pay the owner’s representation agreement fee.
BHS Fall Sports Begin on Monday
High school football practice begins on Monday across the state of Oklahoma, and on top of that - some actual varsity events will take place for the first time this year. At Bartlesville High, softball will kick off the fall sports season with a road matchup at Enid on Monday.
Osage County Traffic Alert
State troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle injury CMV collision on OK-11 at County Road 2307. Troopers are stating that they expect OK-11 will be closed for an unknown amount of time between the Ramona shortcut known as County Road 2300 and OK-123. State Highway 11 is closed on both the east and west bound sides and there are no alternate routes at this time.
BHS Girls Soccer Cornhole Tournament
Bartlesville High girls’ soccer is holding its Cornhole Tournament tomorrow. You can sign up on their Facebook page. There are divisions for adults 12 and up, youth, ages 6-11 and corporate sponsors. Prizes include a custom Bruin cornhole set. A candy bouquet and a traveling trophy for the corporate...
Bartlesville Woman Charged with Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville woman is facing charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning. Amanda Allred appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing one count domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child. According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police responded to an...
Bartlesville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Bartlesville who was arrested earlier this week is now facing more charges. Clayton Adcock was charged with felony counts of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and multiple other misdemeanor charges. According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police responded to a reported...
Stabbing Suspect Appears in Court
A Wyoming woman who was listed as a wanted suspect on Wednesday has been taken in to custody. Kimbra Taggart is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Taggart had her bond set during a court appearance in Washington County on Thursday. Official charges could be presented against the defendant on Friday.
Change Up in BSC Hall of Fame Honors
The Bartlesville Sports Commission has announced the date for the Hall of Fame Banquet, which will officially be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bartlesville. There has been a change in the HOF lineup this fall. The Bartlesville Sports Commission has added former Bartlesville High softball...
Bruin FB Practice Days Away
Bartlesville High football is only four days away from practice beginning at Custer Stadium. The Bruins, along with the rest of the state of Oklahoma, will start practice on Monday. It was a record-setting summer workout session for BHS, with more than 300 athletes out for action from elementary school...
Sports » Latest News
First day of college football fall camp is in the books, as teams practice without pads for a few days before contact action starts this weekend. At Oklahoma, Brent Venables had his first fall camp practice as a head coach. He says the Sooners will need to win the mental battle to be able to have success on the field.
