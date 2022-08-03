Semi-Truck Driver Who Struck Home, Killing Eight-Month-Old, Had Fainted Behind the Wheel

Read on wtaq.com
Barb Degard
3d ago
this is a tragedy for all who are affected by it. I pray for all the families and friends who have to live through it
Reply
3
Related
New London crash involving three vehicles leaves one person dead
The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London, north of the Wolf River, and involved three vehicles.
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
wiproud.com
Truck driver who drove into home fainted before crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a semi who crashed into a home and killed a baby in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash. The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a 63-year-old semi driver from Little Chute was traveling south on i-41 in the town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
Madison police say a woman reported being beaten and having her 2013 Range Rover stolen as she was loading groceries in a store parking lot Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
101 WIXX
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne
WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
wtaq.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Green Bay Murder Formally Charged with Another Murder in Alabama
COLUMBIANA, AL (WTAQ) — The man arrested in Alabama in connection with a murder on Green Bay’s west side earlier this week is also wanted for a homicide in Alabama and an assault in Iron County, Michigan. Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels says that makes the case...
wearegreenbay.com
Overnight vehicle break-ins in Menasha, deputies suspect 3 teens involved
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred Thursday morning in the Menasha and Harrison areas. Deputies say that multiple cars were broken into between the hours of 2-5:30 a.m. on Manitowoc Road from North Coop Road to...
Fond du Lac Police arrest 16-year-old accused of assault with handgun
Police said the 16-year-old suspect was carrying a 9mm handgun when arrested, equipped with a red dot laser sight, an extended capacity magazine containing 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
whby.com
Dump truck with bed up crashes into I-41 overpass
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK, Wis. — An Interstate 41 overpass is damaged after a dump truck with its bed up crashes into it. The truck struck the Rosehill Road bridge near Kaukauna around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. The crash created cracks in the bridge and caused pieces of cement to fall...
Comments / 2