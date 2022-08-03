ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Dolly Parton Among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Winners

By the Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Country superstar Dolly Parton , who made a big donation to help fund coronavirus vaccine research in 2020, is among this year’s Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients.

Also being honored are Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The award, presented by the international family of Carnegie institutions to honor innovative philanthropists, debuted in 2001 and is normally awarded every two years. It was not issued in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The 2022 honorees will receive their medals in a private ceremony in New York on Oct. 13. A priority of the ceremony is fostering personal meetings to encourage the exchange of ideas and spur potential collaboration — something this year’s honorees have already done, said Eric Isaacs, president of the Carnegie Institution for Science and a member of the medal selection committee.

Parton’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center has received plenty of attention. But her fellow honoree Hill, through her Lyda Hill Philanthropies, was also an early donor to the work that would yield the Moderna COVID -19 vaccine.

“I invested before it was anything,” Hill told The Associated Press. “One of the things that Warren Buffett said that stuck with me was, ‘Don’t do what other people can do and will do. Do what other people can’t do and won’t do. And take risks.’ I have had to apply that to my philanthropic investments.”

Hill, who focuses her funding on advances in science and nature conservancy, as well as supporting women in those careers, said she never did get a Moderna shot.

“Unfortunately,” Hill said, “when I went to get my vaccine, I rolled my sleeves up and said, ‘What do you got?’ And she said, ‘Pfizer.’ I said, ‘OK.’”

Parton, in a statement, said she was honored to receive the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

“I’ve always believed that if you are in a position to help, you should help, and I truly hope that I can be an inspiration for others to lift up those around them,” said Parton, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, and makes most of her donations through her Dollywood Foundation. “Whether through my Imagination Library or giving to COVID-19 research, I try to support things that have a special meaning for me. I hope everyone can find something they’re passionate about supporting and do what they can to help make this world a better place.”

Considering the intense need created by COVID-19, the pandemic was top of mind while the selection committee was making its decisions, Isaacs said.

“Obviously, this is a very difficult time with the pandemic,” he said. “But we think environmental issues are probably equally, if not more, impactful in the sense that pandemics like COVID-19 are likely to become more frequent as the atmosphere heats up. I think we take the long view in terms of our selections.”

The Schustermans exemplify philanthropists whose donations have made a long-lasting impact, in addition to making timely grants to address current needs.

The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation was established in 1987 to invest in systemic change in the United States and Israel on matters of justice and equity. When Charles died in 2000, Lynn Schusterman took over the foundation, expanding its work and becoming an outspoken advocate for inclusion, especially for the LGBTQ community. In 2018, their daughter Stacy Schusterman took over the foundation, which changed its name last year to Schusterman Family Philanthropies and now also includes work in reproductive equity, voting rights and criminal justice — all hot-button issues this summer.

“I hope that work like this will inspire other people to give more now,” Stacy Schusterman told the AP. “It’s important for people to give a meaningful percentage of their family’s assets. And I think the partnership that can exist between philanthropy and the communities that we’re seeking to help is vital. Government can’t address all problems.”

She said she’s thrilled to be carrying on her parents’ work and that she will be celebrated with her mom.

“I’m really excited that we’re being honored together,” she said. “It’s fun to have it happen as a mother-daughter team.”

The Chandaria Foundation had its start as a family enterprise in the 1950s, though the Kenyan-born industrialist of Indian descent had to do some convincing before it began.

When he first brought up the issue, Chandaria remembers his father asking if something was wrong with him and whether he had lived in the United States too long. “We are not the Rockefellers,” Chandaria’s father told him. “You better get to work. There’s a big hole over there.”

But by 1956, they had established a charitable organization providing scholarships in Kenya and, decades later, its work has expanded into building education and healthcare infrastructure in Africa.

“It’s a basic principle of the Gandhian philosophy: If you have wealth, you are not owners of the wealth,” said Chandaria, who also attributes generosity to being a follower of the Indian religion Jainism. “You really should go and help others who cannot help themselves.”

Isaacs said the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy is meant to recognize the work of the honorees in their various fields and locations. This year, the Carnegie institutions will also launch the Carnegie Catalyst award to “celebrate the transformative power of human kindness,” which will go to World Central Kitchen, the anti-hunger nonprofit founded by chef Jose Andres.

That award was inspired by the late Vartan Gregorian, the president of the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the co-founder of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, who died in 2021.

“World Central Kitchen is an outstanding model of how humankind can respond in times of dire need by activating the inherent goodness in others — an ideal that was embodied through the life and work of Vartan Gregorian,” Thomas H. Kean, chairman of Carnegie Corporation of New York’s board of trustees and former governor of New Jersey, said in a statement.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen announced that she is pregnant and expanding her family with husband John Legend. Teigen, who had been open on social media earlier this year about her IVF journey, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post two mirror selfies in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump. The couple married in 2013 and are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Rodriguez Expecting First Child, Announces Pregnancy on 38th BirthdayA Hair Raising Prospect: Eyebrow Transplants All the Rage in HollywoodKhloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate “The last few...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After Dating for Nine Months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The stars, who were first linked as a couple in October 2021, amicably parted ways this week, with the split attributed to distance and schedules, according to an insider with knowledge of the relationship. More from The Hollywood ReporterConan O'Brien, Bowen Yang Join Buddy Comedy From Universal and 'SNL' GroupInstagram Head Responds to Kardashian Backlash Over Platform Aping TikTok: "We're Going to Need to Evolve"Universal Pictures Nabs Buddy Comedy From 'SNL' Please Don't Destroy Group Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Encourages Young People to Embrace Aging, Says She Regrets Facelift: “I Don’t Want to Look Distorted”

Jane Fonda says she is “not proud” of getting a facelift and never did any more cosmetic procedures because she was concerned she’d look “distorted” and might get addicted to it. In a new interview with Vogue, the Grace and Frankie actress opens up about her iconic career revolutionizing fitness and how she approaches wellness in her own life. In the process, the actress and long-time activist around several issues including climate, discusses her own history with facelifts, her thoughts on plastic surgery addiction and how she wants to help reframe people’s relationships to getting older. More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Alina of Cuba’ Producer Responds to John Leguizamo’s Criticism of James Franco Casting as Fidel Castro: “His Comments Are Culturally Uneducated”

Following criticisms by John Leguizamo of James Franco’s casting as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the independent film Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan has responded, calling the comments “culturally uneducated.” Set to be directed by Miguel Bardem and based on a script written by Jose Rivera and Nilo Cruz, Franco stars opposite Mía Maestro, who portrays Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, a Cuban-born socialite with whom Castro becomes romantically entwined. The film is based on the true-life story of Alina Fernandez — played by Ana Villafañe — a Cuban exile turned social advocate who learns at age 10 that she is Castro’s daughter....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74

Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vartan Gregorian
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Dolly Parton
The Hollywood Reporter

Anne Heche Hospitalized After Car-Crash Fire in L.A.

Anne Heche was hospitalized after crashing her car into a Los Angeles residence Friday, setting fire to both the home and vehicle, CNN reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a public report that a solo female driver’s car collided into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A., causing “structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” The woman was rescued from the car and taken to a local hospital in critical condition; firefighters put out the blaze in roughly an hour. More from The Hollywood ReporterKhloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Second ChildClu Gulager, Actor in 'The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The 25 Best Wide-Leg Pants to Wear This Summer and Beyond, From Denim to Luxe Trousers

Whether you call them puddle pants, culottes or palazzo pants, baggier bottoms are shaping up to be one of the most popular pandemic-influenced fashion trends. Roomy sweatpants and loungewear have left us wanting to stay comfy beyond working from home, which is why wide-leg pants are likely to be mainstays on the red carpet, in offices and on the stylish streets for some time. Winona Ryder wore an oversized three-piece suit that included wide-leg black trousers at the premiere for Stranger Things season four, while Jennifer Lawrence recently stepped out in New York’s West Village wearing baggy denim by The Row. Bridgerton...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘They/Them’ Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That’s Smarter Than It Is Scary

Respect, Renew, Rejoice. These are the three words that greet visitors entering Whilster Camp, the fictional conversion therapy program at the center of John Logan’s sinister directorial debut They/Them. From a distance, the camp and its surrounding acreage resemble any other: Log cabins dot the premise, the waters of the serene lake glisten in the sun, the sky is a clear blue. The counselors beam and recite banal motivations. But the camp is a menacing place — a site where Owen Whilster (a brilliant Kevin Bacon), its director, runs a week-long program to turn gay young adults straight. Conversion therapy — a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga Joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ Sequel

Lady Gaga has made it official. She’ll be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the Oscar-winning, $1 billion-grossing, 2019 Warner Bros. hit based on the DC villain. In June, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the musician was in early talks to join the sequel, which will be a musical. On Thursday, Gaga took to her Twitter account to raise the curtain on her appearance in Joker 2 — now called Joker: Folie à deux — alongside Phoenix with a short animated teaser.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Sets Release Date for 'Joker 2''Joker...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollywood Foundation#Charity#Kenyan#The Moderna Cov
The Hollywood Reporter

Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia’s Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79

Judith Durham, Australia’s folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79. Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday night after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement on Saturday.More from The Hollywood ReporterClu Gulager, Actor in 'The Virginian,' 'The Last Picture Show' and 'Return of the Living Dead,' Dies at 93Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74 She made her first...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba, David Leitch Team for ‘Bang!’ Spy Thriller for Netflix

Idris Elba and David Leitch are teaming up for Bang! from Dark Horse Entertainment and headed to Netflix. Concrete Cowboy star Elba will feature in the spy thriller, with Leitch directing after his work on Bullet Train and Deadpool 2. Based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, the feature adaptation will be written by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz.More from The Hollywood ReporterSky Orders Second Season of 'The Lazarus Project,' Starring Paapa EssieduParamount Hits Nearly 64M Global Streaming Subs as Paramount+ Grows to Top 43MBritish Film Institute, Chanel, Tilda Swinton Team on New Filmmaker Awards Bang! will portray...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood History

Meeting the Terminator It seems implausible now, but there was once a time when a studio could force James Cameron to take a lunch. In 1982, Orion and Hemdale, the studios backing The Terminator, set the young director up on a lunch meeting with a rising European actor whom executives thought might boost their $6 million sci-fi film’s foreign box office potential: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger’s agents wanted their client, who was transitioning from body building to acting, considered for the role of Kyle Reese, the heroic warrior from the future ultimately played in the movie by Michael Biehn. Cameron thought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Directors “Saddened and Shocked” After Movie Is Shelved

A day after the surprising news that Batgirl will not be released, the filmmakers behind the project are speaking out. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah,” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in a statement posted to Instagram.More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl'Ellen...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Neal Lemlein, Entertainment Marketing Executive, Dies at 71

Neal Lemlein, a veteran entertainment marketing executive who worked for CBS, Universal Studios and Fox, has died. He was 71. Lemlein died July 22 of kidney cancer in Aurora, Colorado, his wife, Patti Lemlein, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Severino, Former President of ABC and Prime Ticket, Dies at 85Vin Scully, Treasured Voice of the Dodgers, Dies at 94Tom Richmond, Cinematographer on 'Stand and Deliver,' 'Little Odessa' and 'Slums of Beverly Hills,' Dies at 72 Born on Sept. 29, 1950, Neal Charles Lemlein was raised in White Plains, New York. He graduated from Tulane University, earned a master’s degree in international relations...
AURORA, CO
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Festival: Emily Bronte Movie ‘Emily’ to Open Platform Competition

The Emily Brontë movie Emily, with Sex Education breakout Emma Mackey playing the author in the movie from writer-director Frances O’Connor and U.S. distributor Bleecker Street, will open the Platform competition sidebar at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. TIFF unveiled 10 features with world premieres for the festival section where international films outside the Hollywood studio orbit compete. This year’s selection includes Brazilian director Carolina Markowicz’s Charcoal, Daniel Goldhaber’s environmental activists thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline and two Canadian titles: Anthony Shim’s Riceboys Sleeps and Stephane Lafleur’s Viking.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for U.K. and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ to Join Roku’s Premium Subscription Offering This Month

Paramount+ will join Roku’s lineup of premium, add-on subscriptions later this month, allowing subscribers to access all of the streamer’s content and live programming within The Roku Channel. As part of Paramount+’s presence on The Roku Channel, Roku has also developed a TV guide for the streamer’s live programming, which includes major NFL games on CBS, breaking news from CBS News, entertainment coverage from Entertainment Tonight and livestreams of subscribers’ local CBS stations.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku's Decline: Wall Street Sees Rocky Road AheadRoku Claims $1B In Upfronts Ads, Eyes Changes to Content Spend Amid DownturnRoku Stock Jumps After Unveiling Walmart...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Luck’ Review: Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg Enliven Apple TV+’s Sweet, Familiar Animated Feature

Sam Greenfield (voiced by Hadestown’s Eva Noblezada) might just be the world’s unluckiest person. The 18-year-old protagonist of Apple TV+ and Skydance Animation’s wholesome film Luck is an expert in poor timing, unhappy accidents and minor disasters. (Sometimes major ones, too). Random objects fall on her head, she slips and trips, and almost everything she touches breaks. Despite her general misfortune, Sam is a perennial optimist — a woman who prefers to look on the brighter side. Luck tells the story of how Sam momentarily comes into better fortunes, loses that opportunity and sets out to find it again. If Apple’s extensive...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy