Suspect charged in Detroit mass shooting that killed 2, injured 6

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
The man accused of a mass shooting in Detroit that killed two and injured six others over the weekend was arraigned on Wednesday morning.

Winston Kirtley, Jr., 36, was is facing several charges in connection to the shooting on Sunday morning in the 11630 block of Coyle St.

Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, died in the shooting. Others injured include a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman.

Police say Kirtley and the others were in an argument over parking in front of his driveway. The police say Kirtley opened fire on the party from the first and second floors of his home.

Detroit Police Chief James White says 11 weapons were recovered, strategically placed around his home. Police say the suspect, who is in his 30s and has a military background, was immediately taken into custody.

"No one needs to live like this, our community deserves better, and we must do better for our community’s safety and our own safety," said DPD Chief James White during a press conference, addressing the rash of violence over the past 72 hours.

Kirtley was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, six counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Discharge at a Building, and 10 counts of Felony Firearm.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail this morning in 36thDistrict Court. The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for August 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for August 25, 2022, at 1:45 p.m., before Judge Kenneth King. Please request a photograph of the defendant from the Detroit Police Department.

