Pelosi went to Taiwan. How far does China want to take the crisis?

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was scolded by White House spokesperson John Kirby for asking why Joe Biden has not calledChinese president Xi Jinping while isolating with Covid.When Mr Doocy asked why a call had not been scheduled given the president's "free time", Mr Kirby said: "He's been working all the way through his illness... that's a little bit insulting...You suggested he has a lot of free time as if he's not doing anything."Mr Doocy's question came after China conducted military exercises near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO