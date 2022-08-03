ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi went to Taiwan. How far does China want to take the crisis?

By Rhoda Kwan
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Biden pushes Russia and Pelosi pushes China both to a possible war. Biden and Pelosi personally made millions from these two countries and both are leaving office soon while all Americans are left to support Ukraine and Taiwan financially and militarily. What’s wrong with this picture?

There was no reason on earth for her or anybody from congress to be in Asia when our economy, taxes, border are all a mess

This just shows they care more about everyone else’s borders but don’t give a rats behind about ours

Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
Washington Examiner

'Pray' for Pelosi: Shock threat from Chinese mouthpiece ahead of speaker's Taiwan visit

A Chinese media commentator asked people to "pray" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of her planned trip to Taiwan. A social media post from Global Times commentator Hu Xijin did not threaten Pelosi but did ask for others to wish her "a safe journey" on her expected visit. Top White House officials have expressed safety concerns about Pelosi's travel plans due to high tensions with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory, even though island leaders have maintained it is self-governed.
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
The Independent

Taiwan: Peter Doocy scolded by White House for ‘insulting’ Biden

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was scolded by White House spokesperson John Kirby for asking why Joe Biden has not calledChinese president Xi Jinping while isolating with Covid.When Mr Doocy asked why a call had not been scheduled given the president’s “free time”, Mr Kirby said: “He’s been working all the way through his illness... that’s a little bit insulting...You suggested he has a lot of free time as if he’s not doing anything.”Mr Doocy’s question came after China conducted military exercises near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visited the island.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Killing of top al-Qaida leader is Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’, Fox News host saysUS basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison by Russian courtJoe Biden signs second executive order on abortion care
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
Slate

Nancy Pelosi Just Lit a Match at the Dynamite Factory

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane approached the airport in Taipei on Tuesday, Chinese warships and fighter planes squeezed the meridian line—the air-and-sea border dividing the People’s Republic of China from Taiwan—while American aircraft carriers steamed nearby to ward off or meet any threats. It’s impossible to deny that this trip was, at the very least, poorly timed.
Fox News

Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air

Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
