California State

Liquor store owner shoots back at armed robbers, forcing them to flee

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTR4g_0h3JUDaw00

A liquor store owner in California who fought off a would-be robber has said that he was "not afraid" during the encounter.

Craig Cope, 80, suffered a heart attack after an armed man entered Norco Market and Liquor on Sunday, 31 July.

This video shows Mr Cope firing a shotgun to deter the man, wounding the robber in his arm.

Mr Cope, who says that he tries to keep a "low profile", returned to work on Tuesday, 2 August.

"This isn't a good place to pick [to rob]," Mr Cope said.

Comments / 4

Lisa Siddell
3d ago

This should happen ore often. Maybe thugs would think twice before attempting to rob anyone.

Reply
4
