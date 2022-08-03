Liquor store owner shoots back at armed robbers, forcing them to flee

A liquor store owner in California who fought off a would-be robber has said that he was "not afraid" during the encounter.

Craig Cope, 80, suffered a heart attack after an armed man entered Norco Market and Liquor on Sunday, 31 July.

This video shows Mr Cope firing a shotgun to deter the man, wounding the robber in his arm.

Mr Cope, who says that he tries to keep a "low profile", returned to work on Tuesday, 2 August.

"This isn't a good place to pick [to rob]," Mr Cope said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.