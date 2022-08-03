ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

Ala. girl tied to bed posts in ‘house of horrors’ chewed herself free, police say

By Elizabeth White
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKFjf_0h3JU2yC00

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) –  Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home.

Detectives: Ala. man dismembered girlfriend, killed her son, tied girl to bed

Investigators are calling a 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero.

Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for more than a week and given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state. Investigators say she escaped by chewing out of her restraints, damaging the braces on her teeth in the process.

The man who lived at the mobile home, 37-year-old Jose Reyes, was arrested Monday, Aug. 1, and charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree.

Tuesday, Reyes was additionally charged with three counts of Capital Murder and two counts of Abuse of a Corpse after investigators discovered two decomposing bodies inside the residence.

Man charged with raping 1-year-old

Investigators believe the kidnapping occurred around July 24, with the suspect intending to inflict physical injury or sexual abuse.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett will not say how Reyes knew the child or if the child was related to the two individuals found deceased inside the home. Their identities and cause of death have yet to be released, pending results from the Department of Forensic Sciences.

We do know the child was not reported missing by any relatives. Abbett declined to say if her family had been located or not.

37-year-old Jose Reyes
Previous reporting: Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody

Reyes was located Monday in the Auburn area by U.S. Marshalls and taken into custody. He remains behind bars in Tallapoosa County, on no bond, pending the additional charges.

The investigation began Monday when the sheriff says the girl was seen by a motorist as the child walked along CR 34, down from the mobile home. The motorist called 911, deputies arrived, and the little girl received medical attention.

Court documents indicate deputies observed marks on the victim’s wrists indicative of being restrained.

Multiple law enforcement agencies then began an investigation at the mobile home; that’s when the bodies were located. The metal underpinning of the mobile home was ripped off, and it looks like investigators focused their attention along the ground under the mobile home.

Man charged with rape after impregnating teen: MPD

Tuesday, yellow crime scene tape still surrounds the mobile home in the 3400 block of County Road 34, where Reyes lives. Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s investigators remain at the scene. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are also involved in the investigation.

WRBL will continue to update as details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 11

Angel2
2d ago

This Is where the death penalty comes in!

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
WEAR

Report: Louisiana man pushes, punches child in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man Tuesday evening for allegedly pushing and punching a child. Tyler Mead, 23, of Louisiana, is charged with cruelty towards a child - abusing a child without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, deputies were called to the scene...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dadeville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dadeville, AL
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say

A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Violent Crime#Capital Murder
WSFA

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
WETUMPKA, AL
utv44.com

Derrick Dearman has four of ten capital murder convictions thrown out

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday vacated four of the ten capital murder convictions against Derrick Dearman. Dearman was charged with 12 counts of capital murder and 2 counts of kidnapping in the 2016 brutal mass murder of six people, including an unborn child, in Citronelle in August 2016.
CITRONELLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
WSFA

Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs

Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

25 best places to retire in Alabama

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend

Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
ALABAMA STATE
WREG

WREG

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy