The newest, ninth-gen Apple iPad is reduced by £40 at Amazon

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

It’s rare to see any kind of price cut for current Apple products, so we’re pretty excited to see the latest iPad reduced at Amazon.

Now to be clear, this isn’t a Black Friday-style slashing of the Apple tablet’s price, but a useful £40 off the latest model shouldn’t be sniffed at, especially when it’s offered by Amazon, which of course means it also comes with free next-day delivery for Prime members.

Specifically, this is the ninth-generation Apple iPad with Wi-Fi. We included it in our roundup of the best tablets , and awarded it the title of “best Apple tablet for value”. So now that discounts are currently available at Amazon on four versions of this iPad, including the 64GB and 256GB models, in both silver and space grey colour options, there’s even more bang for your buck.

Amazon has reduced the price of the larger-capacity models by £40, from £459 to £419, and there’s a saving of £20 on the smaller 16GB version, which is reduced from £319 to £299.

For more on these deals and how to get your hands on a brand-new iPad at a discounted price, continue reading the article below.

Read more:

Apple iPad (ninth generation) 256GB: Was £459, now £419, Amazon.co.uk

Available in silver and space grey, the ninth-generation iPad arrived in 2021 and is currently Apple’s most recent entry-level tablet. It has a 10.2in display, up from the 9.7in panel on previous models, and an aluminium back.

Inside, this iPad is powered by Apple’s A13 bionic processor and on the rear there’s an 8MP wide angle camera. The front features a 12MP camera for video calls, and there’s a home button with integrated fingerprint reader for unlocking the tablet and making payments using Touch ID and Apple Pay.

This particular model has Wi-Fi and a range-topping 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad (ninth generation) 64GB: Was £319, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon also has a deal on both colours of Apple’s ninth-generation iPad with 64GB of storage. This tablet is otherwise identical to the one mentioned above, with a 10.2in display, A13 bionic processor and Wi-Fi. It is also compatible with Apple’s first-generation Pencil stylus and folding keyboard dock.

