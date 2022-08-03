ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor McGregor to make film acting debut in Jake Gyllenhaal-fronted Road House remake

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Conor McGregor is set to make his film acting debut opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House .

The film is a remake of the Eighties classic, and is being produced for Prime Video.

The Bourne Identity ’s Doug Liman is attached to direct the feature, which will see Gyllenhaal tackle the role first inhabited by Patrick Swayze in 1989’s Road House .

In the film, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a seamy road house in the Florida Keys.

Deadline reports that, while the exact details of McGregor’s role are still under wraps, it is believed that he is playing an original character and not a version of himself.

Also set to appear in the project are Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, BK Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

Road House will be McGregor’s first venture into feature films.

Last year, Forbes ranked the Irish mixed martial artist as the world’s highest-paid athlete.

Deadline also reports that McGregor has been receiving lucrative Hollywood offers for “some time”, but he had waited for a project that was “the right fit”.

