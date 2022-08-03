ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

radionwtn.com

Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems

Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Lexington man already behind bars faces new charge

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A man that was already behind bars is now facing a new charge. The Lexington Police Department says that Joshua Fields, of Lexington, is now facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of William Cagle. Police say that Cagle died back in March, with...
LEXINGTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

McMinn retains office as Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk

Courtney McMinn will retain her office as Circuit Court Clerk for Weakley County. McMinn received 2,924 votes while her challenger, Jennifer Killebrew, received 1,859 votes. McMinn was unanimously appointed to the office by the Weakley County Commission last July after Killebrew resigned. Following Thursday night’s election results, McMinn told Thunderbolt...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Body found in Henderson Thursday night, police confirm

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department confirms the discovery of human remains on Thursday night. According to a press release, on the evening of August 4, officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Avenue where a body was laying. The release states that...
HENDERSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County elects first new sheriff in 40 years with Terry McDade

Terry McDade is the first new Weakley County Sheriff in 40 years and Thunderbolt Radio’s Paul Tinkle introduced him during election coverage Thursday night…. McDade received 3,340 votes with Scott Watkins receiving 866 and David Andrews 635. McDade has been with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Hardin County man wanted by Marshals, Savannah Police

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Hardin County man. The wanted poster says that Joshua Steakley, 42, is wanted by Marshals and the Savannah Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The wanted poster says that Steakley has a violent history...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson man arrested in connection to mass overdose event on I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a Jackson man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree murder. Marshals say that 30-year-old Antravious Thomas was indicted following an investigation into a mass overdose event on Interstate 40 in early March. Marshals say four victims were found at the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Michael King Defeats Long-Time Carroll County Judge Larry Logan

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Long-time Carroll County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Larry Logan was defeated at Thursday’s election by Huntingdon Attorney Michael King. King won the election handily, garnering 3,169 votes (68.05 percent) versus Logan’s 1,488 votes (31.95 percent). King said, “Thank you Carroll County for the opportunity to serve...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County

Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area

OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
OBION, TN
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle crash leads to standstill along interstate

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash brought eastbound traffic to a standstill along Interstate 40. Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say the crash caused traffic to pile up from Mile Marker 78 to Mile Marker 79. So far, THP has not reported any injuries. THP says crews...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

New Faces on the Obion County Commission and Union City Council

Obion County will see some new faces on the County Commission, with a new Councilman also elected for Union City. In County Commission races, District 1 will have a new representative with Kenny Mayo, who received 350 votes. Returning with Mayo will be Dale Frazier with 334 votes, and Ralph...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Milan police respond to shooting near Rose Garden Apartments

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is addressing a shooting near a local apartment complex. According to Chief Bobby Sellers, officers responded to possible shots fired near Rose Garden Apartments on Ellis Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say at this time they believe shots were fired...
MILAN, TN
WREG

Was car used in Covington killing tied to Young Dolph murder?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A white Mercedes used by a man indicted for a murder in Covington could also be connected to the death of rapper Young Dolph. Treon Ingram, 23, has been indicted in a fatal double shooting near Covington High School in November 2021. He is accused of killing 57-year-old Anita Wilson and injuring Darnisha McLeod. Police believe […]
COVINGTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

New commissioners elected to Weakley County Commission

Several new commissioners will be joining the Weakley County Commission following Thursday’s election. In District 2, longtime Commissioner Eric Owen lost his re-election bid with newcomers Wade Cook and Marcus Hopper both elected to the two seats. In District 4, John Robert Freeman was elected to his first term.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

