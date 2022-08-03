ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angier, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Two drivers airlifted after crash

Four people, including a child, are hospitalized after a head-on crash near Union Pines High School. The incident took place on Friday afternoon on Farm Life School Road between Union Church Road and Joel Road in Carthage. According to troopers, the crash happened when a Jeep Wrangler crossed the centerline...
CARTHAGE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Excavator comes off trailer, strikes car in Pinehurst

A large excavator came off a trailer and hit a car in Pinehurst Friday evening. The excavator was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. When the driver of the trailer went through the underpass on Highway 5, the top of the excavator hit the bridge. The impact caused the excavator to come off the trailer and struck a car coming in the opposite direction toward the underpass. No injuries were reported.
PINEHURST, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

1 killed, another injured in shooting outside Fayetteville motel

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a motel on Cedar Creek Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The shooting was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge motel at 2076 Cedar Creek Road, according to a police news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina authorities capture Robeson CRV escapee

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wayne Zachary Holshouser surrendered without incident […]
LUMBERTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Police Need Help Identifying Fraud Suspect

CLAYTON – The Clayton Police Department is asking for your help identifying this person. On July 27th, the individual is accused of fraudulently cashing a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank. If you recognize this person, please contact Detective Patrick Millar at 919-550-5341.
CLAYTON, NC
Bladen Journal

QUICK ACTION SAVES TWO LIVES

ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
jocoreport.com

Business Owner Bound And Assaulted During Armed Robbery

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are investigating the armed robbery of a West Smithfield convenience store. The holdup was reported around 11:00pm last Wednesday, July 27th at The Spot, located at 836 West Market Street, at the intersection of Wilson’s Mills Road. As the store was closing for the...
jocoreport.com

Natural Gas Leak Contained

CLAYTON – A contractor working next to US Highway 70 Business and Durham Street in Clayton reported cutting a two inch natural gas line around 10 o’clock Friday morning. Clayton Fire and Johnston County EMS responded and confirmed the leak. One lane of US 70 was shut down,...
CLAYTON, NC

