Two drivers airlifted after crash
Four people, including a child, are hospitalized after a head-on crash near Union Pines High School. The incident took place on Friday afternoon on Farm Life School Road between Union Church Road and Joel Road in Carthage. According to troopers, the crash happened when a Jeep Wrangler crossed the centerline...
1 dead in Cumberland County Motorcycle Crash, I-95 reopened
One person is dead in Cumberland County after a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95.
Pedestrian killed in Ramsey Street crash was Fayetteville man, police say
The pedestrian killed in a crash on Ramsey Street on July 30 has been identified as David Lamont Mills, 52, of Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The department’s Traffic Unit investigated the crash in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street. The driver of the vehicle was Sharon...
Excavator comes off trailer, strikes car in Pinehurst
A large excavator came off a trailer and hit a car in Pinehurst Friday evening. The excavator was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. When the driver of the trailer went through the underpass on Highway 5, the top of the excavator hit the bridge. The impact caused the excavator to come off the trailer and struck a car coming in the opposite direction toward the underpass. No injuries were reported.
1 killed, another injured in shooting outside Fayetteville motel
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a motel on Cedar Creek Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The shooting was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge motel at 2076 Cedar Creek Road, according to a police news release.
Duplin Co. truck driver named Highway Angel for saving life of overdosing motorist
ALEXANDRIA, VA, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association for stopping an overdosing driver who was driving erratically on a busy highway. The TCA says that in the early evening of June 21, Corey Parker was driving south of...
North Carolina authorities capture Robeson CRV escapee
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wayne Zachary Holshouser surrendered without incident […]
1 injured, but hit in shooting in Fayetteville hotel parking lot, 29 casings found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning shooting rang out in the early morning hours Friday outside of two hotels in Fayetteville. Police responded to a call at 12:26 a.m. in the parking lot that joins the Red Roof Inn and Holiday Inn Express at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.
2 people hurt in separate shootings in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police are investigating two separate shootings where two people were shot.
Sampson County deputy gets heroic welcome home after gunshot wound recovery
Deputy Caitlin Emanuel returned home on Friday after nearly two weeks of recovering from a gunshot wound.
Woman shot in leg outside Fayetteville motel in rain of gunfire from passing vehicle
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Fayetteville. Nearly 30 bullets went flying before 12:30 a.m. at the motel on 1902 Cedar Creek Road, which shares a parking lot with a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville...
North Carolina woman narrowly escapes stalled truck right before it got hit by Amtrak train
The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. near the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue.
2 men shot at busy Durham gas station
The shootings happened just before 2 p.m. at the Pure Gas Station in the 100 block of E. Cornwallis Road and Roxboro Street.
North Carolina troopers trying to solve 2 deadly hit-and-run cases in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities are looking for answers after two deadly hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians in Robeson County, including one that happened more than a year ago. Lennon Junior Coe of Lumber Bridge was hit and killed on July 27 on Carolina Church Road, while Carolyn Locklear of Red Springs died […]
Clayton Police Need Help Identifying Fraud Suspect
CLAYTON – The Clayton Police Department is asking for your help identifying this person. On July 27th, the individual is accused of fraudulently cashing a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank. If you recognize this person, please contact Detective Patrick Millar at 919-550-5341.
QUICK ACTION SAVES TWO LIVES
ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.
Business Owner Bound And Assaulted During Armed Robbery
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are investigating the armed robbery of a West Smithfield convenience store. The holdup was reported around 11:00pm last Wednesday, July 27th at The Spot, located at 836 West Market Street, at the intersection of Wilson’s Mills Road. As the store was closing for the...
Amtrak train strikes truck in Durham
An Amtrak train and truck collided on the tracks in Durham on Thursday afternoon.
Drive-by shooter opens fire near Red Roof Inn, hitting woman and tour bus, NC cops say
The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.
Natural Gas Leak Contained
CLAYTON – A contractor working next to US Highway 70 Business and Durham Street in Clayton reported cutting a two inch natural gas line around 10 o’clock Friday morning. Clayton Fire and Johnston County EMS responded and confirmed the leak. One lane of US 70 was shut down,...
