Livingston County, MI

First monkeypox case reported in Livingston Co.

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – The first probable monkeypox case in Livingston County has been detected.

The Livingston County Health Department announced Tuesday that it identified monkeypox in a county resident.

The probable case is currently isolating. The individual recently traveled out of state before developing symptoms.

Health department investigators are working to identify and monitor any close contacts for symptoms.

Risk to the public remains low, but the health department is encouraging residents to be aware of the sings of monkeypox. No additional cases have been reported at this time.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/mpv or cdc.gov/monkeypox

