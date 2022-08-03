ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County teen charged with sexual abuse and sexual assault charges

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County teenager is facing sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.

According to detectives Jacob Odell, 19, of Ansted, acknowledged that the victim was underage. The alleged incidents took place on two separate occasions. Odell touched the underage victim inappropriately but denied all allegations. A DNA sample was collected, and witnesses were around and told police what led to the incidents.

Odell is charged with one count of sexual abuse in the third degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, four counts of sexual assault in the third degree, and one count of sexual assault in the second degree. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail.

