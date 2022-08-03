ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. 05. The 1975 - "Happiness"
Stereogum

WILLOW – “hover like a GODDESS”

It doesn’t feel like much time has passed since WILLOW unleashed her explosive ode to pop punk, last year’s lately I feel EVERYTHING, which featured guest spots from genre forbearers Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Since then, she’s done a ton of collabs — Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl,” PinkPantheress’ “Where You Are,” Camila Cabello’s “psychofreak,” Yungblud’ “Memories,” Siiickbrain’s “PURGE” — and released a new song, “
Stereogum

Livestream Outside Lands Festival On Twitch

Outside Lands once again descends upon San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend, and much of the action will be streaming live. Via the festival’s Twitch channel, you’ll be able to catch sets by an impressive array of artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Post Malone, 100 Gecs, Weezer, Rina Sawayama, Wet Leg, Lil Uzi Vert, the Beths, Cassandra Jenkins, Kim Petras, and more. Daily streams begin at 4PM EDT / 1PM PDT. Below, check out the stream and the daily list of performers. (More acts are expected to be added to the stream as the weekend progresses; the festival’s full schedule is here in PDT.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DoYouRemember?

ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival

Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
BGR.com

You won’t believe the chaos in this new Netflix doc about Woodstock ’99

It was going to be the “biggest party on the planet.” That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
American Songwriter

10 Goosebump Inducing Live Performances

Happy festival season! Summertime is the biggest season for music festivals and there are likely multiple fests happening every weekend. One of the best parts of these music festivals is the camaraderie that the audience feels with their favorite artists. So, below are a few of the greatest live performances...
Stereogum

Stockton Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot Dead At 29

Rising Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be was identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday. He was 29. According to local news outlets, Young Slo-Be (real name Disean Victor) was found dead in an apartment on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, California. Promoter Thizzler On The Roof said in a statement:
MANTECA, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Oasis Pioneered Concert Riot Prevention Planning

A former tour manager for Led Zeppelin discussed the measures bands are now being advised to put in place to be ready for crowd riot situations. Steve Allen said he’d come up with “showstop procedure” while working with Oasis in the ‘90s, which can include being ready to stop playing and even changing the planned set list to deliver calming ballads instead of rousing anthems.
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on Aug. 5

Doechii's latest release, she / her / black bitch is both provocative and alluring, with explicit take-downs, fearless swagger and, by the end of the record, a feel-good chillout at the club. We give it a spin to open this week's show before diving into the surprising hyper pop of Pussy Riot, Seattle rapper AJ Suede's Oil On Canvas, the roots salsa of Colombia's Meridian Brothers and more.
musictimes.com

David Crosby NOT Touring Anymore; Singer Reveals the TRUTH

Many fans have been wanting David Crosby to perform again on a tour after all these years, but it appears that they won't see the singer traveling from city to city for concerts anymore as he clarified one major thing on his social media account. The former Crosby, Stills, Nash,...
Outsider.com

Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder

While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
Stereogum

Dan Friel – “Thrash Compactor”

The Brooklyn noise-pop OG Dan Friel — formerly of Parts & Labor, currently of Upper Wilds — has a new solo album called Factoryland dropping two weeks from now on limited edition cassette, part of Thrill Jockey Records’ 30th anniversary series. To hype up the tape this week, he shared a new song, the spectacularly titled “Thrash Compactor.” (Other song names I like on the tracklist include “Rust Clouds” and “Trash Dunes.”) The teaser track is a warped excursion through the world of keyboards and drum machines that sounds like circuitry frying in the best way. Listen below.
Stereogum

Koreless – “Droids”

In 2021, the Welsh producer Robert Lewis — who puts out music as Koreless — returned with his first new album in 5 years, Agor. Today, he’s back with his first new song since then, “Droids,” a fractured, trilling piece that doesn’t sound too far removed from Oneohtrix Point Never. Check it out below.
