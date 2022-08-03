Read on www.myneworleans.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
White Linen Night returns to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — White Linen Night is making its return to the Arts/Warehouse District for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a picture many artists have been painting in their minds for three years. "White Linen has always been a platform for new and...
What’s cookin’? The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off kicks off Friday
The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.
myneworleans.com
Ochsner Eat Fit Brings Sophistication to Zero Proof Cocktails
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Eat Fit and Pelican Publishing together announce the release of Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails. This latest book from author Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and nutrition journalist, will be available for purchase on September 19. In collaboration with bar expert Ethan Skaggs and executive editor Melanie Warner Spencer (a staff editor at of Renaissance Publishing), and with input from dozens of Ochsner Eat Fit restaurant partners, Craft allows readers to explore the fast-growing world of zero-proof cocktails through elegant recipes that can be made at home. Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails features more than 50 recipes, along with recommendations for barware and everything needed to create thoughtful, zero-proof cocktails.
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours
Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City
You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
uptownmessenger.com
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant
An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
myneworleans.com
6 Best Pet-Friendly Locations Around New Orleans
What’s the point of experiencing all the bars and restaurants New Orleans has to offer if you can’t bring your best friend along… man’s best friend that is. Throughout the city, there are many establishments that openly welcome Fido and Fluffy to partake in happy hour revelry. But this week, the editor’s have picked their favorite pet-friendly locations for locals and visitors alike to try.
myneworleans.com
Eater
Taste New Orleans History at These Classic Creole Restaurants
New Orleans is arguably the only American city with its own singularly distinctive cuisine. Sure, there are iconic dishes in every food town, from Chicago deep dish (and tavern-style) pizza to Memphis barbecue, but New Orleans has its own special gastronomy that draws hungry diners from all points of the globe. Not to be confused with rustic Cajun cuisine eaten by French Acadians living among swamps, bayous, and prairies, Creole fare was favored by city dwellers in New Orleans. A European-centric history of the cuisine gives outsized credit to French and Spanish immigrants, but the culinary traditions of enslaved Africans and Choctaw Indians were central to the evolution of Creole cooking, and the prevalence of ingredients like mirliton, crawfish, and snapper.
myneworleans.com
myneworleans.com
Lighthouse Louisiana to Host Annual Soiree de Lumiere
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lighthouse Louisiana will host its annual fundraising event entitled Soiree de Lumiere on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s Restaurant in the French Quarter. One of the city’s most distinguished dining experiences will be a seated, five course dinner to celebrate the work of...
NOLA.com
Where can you play pickleball in the New Orleans area? Here are some options.
Pickleball seems to gather more interest with each year, and plenty of people in the New Orleans area have picked up the sport in recent years. As more people get involved, the number of locations in the area that feature pickleball courts is increasing every year. USA Pickleball provides a...
myneworleans.com
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.
One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
tigerdroppings.com
Tailgating for Fla St game
Any baws on here that will be setup or have some scoop on where some tailgating will be? I'm not interested in bar hopping and never been to superdome. Will be staying at the hyatt next to dome and any info is helpful. thanks ahead of time and I'm appreciative.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Opossums, raccoons and armadillos, Oh My!
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
