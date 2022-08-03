Read on www.thunderboltradio.com
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Continue Investigation Into Fulton County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police have released information concerning a fatal accident in Fulton County on Tuesday evening. Reports said Post 1 Troopers and accident reconstructionists responded just after 7:00, to investigate a two vehicle accident at the intersection of KY-1129 and KY-2140. Initial investigations show 81 year old Richard E. Gouger,...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deadly Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a crash that claimed a man's life in Fulton County. The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Kentucky 1129 and Kentucky 2140. KSP says troopers were requested to assist in the investigation shortly after 7 p.m. that night.
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton County crash claims one life
A crash in Fulton County on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Hickman man. Kentucky State Police were called to the crash just after 7 pm Tuesday. Troopers and accident reconstructionists joined the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Hickman Police, along with fire and EMS on the scene. The investigation...
kbsi23.com
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
KFVS12
KSP investigating fatal crash in Fulton Co.
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Fulton County man on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, was killed in the crash after being ejected from his seat. KSP responded to a two-vehicle collision around...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff warns of jewelry scam
A jewelry scam has been reported by several in McCracken County over the last few months. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the scammers tell people they need money for gas or food, and ask potential victims to make an offer for what the scammers say is real jewelry. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing McCracken teen found safe
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that Garrett Duncan, the missing McCracken teen has been found, and is safe. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. The teen, Garrett Duncan, reportedly left his home around 10:30 am on Friday, August 5th. He...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
kbsi23.com
Murray woman killed in crash
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A 75-year-old Murray woman died in a crash Wednesday, Aug. 3. Calloway County E911 received a call of a single vehicle crash about 3:20 p.m. at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Calloway County Sheriff’s...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Paducah man arrested on new drug charges
A wanted Paducah man was arrested Thursday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies stopped his vehicle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive. A search of the driver, 38-year-old William G. Farmer, reportedly uncovered crystal meth and marijuana. Farmer was additionally found to have two warrants out of...
KFVS12
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
The Fredericktown Fire department said they started responding to flooding emergencies around 3 a.m. and rescued 21 people from flood waters. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News...
westkentuckystar.com
Juvenile charged with fleeing from law enforcement
A juvenile was cited early Friday morning after deputies said he fled from a traffic stop. McCracken County deputies reported seeing a vehicle in the Farley area ignore a stop sign while crossing Benton Road. The driver, identified as a juvenile, reportedly fled from authorities before losing control and traveling...
radionwtn.com
Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman
Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
thunderboltradio.com
Four Arrested After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Paducah
Three people from Arizona, and one from Paducah, were arrested after a large amount of fentanyl was seized in Paducah. Police reports said drug detectives were conducting surveillance at a home on Trimble Street, that was suspected of drug activity. Reports said officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle...
kbsi23.com
1 arrested after motorcycle driver dies from injuries in crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mo. (KBSI) – A motorcycle driver died from injuries he sustained in a crash Sunday in Malden. The driver of the other vehicle faces charges. It happened near State Hwy. J and Palo Verde Street between a motorcycle and vehicle on July 31, according to the Malden Department of Public Safety.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated Kentucky Open Records Act, attorney general finds
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding requests related to a search warrant carried out at a home in February, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office. Decisions from Cameron’s office say the sheriff’s office failed to respond to a...
KFVS12
Shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Caruthersville early Thursday, August 4. Officers were called to the areas between East 8th Street and East 13th Street around 12:30 a.m. While they were searching the area, police said the officers found shell casing in the roadway...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
A month-long investigation led to the arrest of a McCracken County man on Wednesday for trafficking meth and fentanyl. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation into 37-year-old Daniel Farmer of McCracken County after detectives received information he was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine pills. They said during July, detectives were able to make a meth purchase from Farmer, leading to a warrant to search his home.
