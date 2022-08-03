Read on www.lobservateur.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Related
Daily Beast
Teachers Who Survived Uvalde Massacre Forced to Ask for Help to Buy School Supplies
One teacher climbed out a window to escape the gunman. Another is still nursing bullet wounds. Many of them have since been told they’d find it too disturbing to even go back inside to fetch their belongings. But after surviving the horrific mass shooting in May that killed 21...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
deseret.com
Where will students have to wear a mask when the school year starts?
Masks are being required in some schools across the country, including in Kentucky’s largest school district. With the BA.5 omicron subvariant continuing to drive up COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations throughout the United States, nearly 42% of counties nationwide are now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community level for the virus, where universal masking is recommended.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents Are Spending Double On School Supplies This Year
Back-to-school shopping trips used to be magical — checking the school supplies off our list, picking out the best Lisa Frank folders and #2 pencils, and being giddy with anticipation for another school year. These days, however, what used to be an exciting outing has turned into a money-draining, stressful task for most parents, thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, and the endless pandemic.
Mississippi parents call for allowing teachers to carry guns in school: 'This is the world we live in now'
While gun control has been a hot topic after recent mass shootings, Mississippi's schools are paving the way to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Mississippi public school parents Kendra and Todd Spears told "Fox & Friends First" that they're hoping teachers will soon be armed in classrooms.
Teacher shortages straining school districts nationwide
This fall will mark the third year that students have returned to the classroom after COVID-19 flipped the world on its head. However, across the nation, school districts are struggling to find the most important commodity, teachers.
Teacher Shares Classroom Door Lock Installed to Protect Against Shootings
"I am not complaining that we got a new safety measure; I am just upset that this is the solution," the Arkansas teacher said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LAUSD sees noticeable drop in enrollment of students
There will be fewer students at LAUSD schools when the new year starts in two weeks. Between 10,000 to 20,000 students are not enrolled and some just stopped attending in the last year, according to Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.Carvalho says when he talked to absent students, many indicated they were caring for younger siblings or had to get a job. He also says it's important for the district to remove obstacles that keep students out of the classroom. The district is trying to fill over 900 teaching positions, and find about 200 bus drivers.
Comments / 0