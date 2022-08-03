ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Masks are being required in some schools across the country, including in Kentucky’s largest school district. With the BA.5 omicron subvariant continuing to drive up COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations throughout the United States, nearly 42% of counties nationwide are now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community level for the virus, where universal masking is recommended.
Back-to-school shopping trips used to be magical — checking the school supplies off our list, picking out the best Lisa Frank folders and #2 pencils, and being giddy with anticipation for another school year. These days, however, what used to be an exciting outing has turned into a money-draining, stressful task for most parents, thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, and the endless pandemic.
There will be fewer students at LAUSD schools when the new year starts in two weeks. Between 10,000 to 20,000 students are not enrolled and some just stopped attending in the last year, according to Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.Carvalho says when he talked to absent students, many indicated they were caring for younger siblings or had to get a job. He also says it's important for the district to remove obstacles that keep students out of the classroom. The district is trying to fill over 900 teaching positions, and find about 200 bus drivers.  
