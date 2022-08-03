ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s baseball teams strike out looking at the trade deadline

By Hayley Boyd
 3 days ago

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is the last chance for contending teams to add to their roster. The Cubs and White Sox may be going in different directions this season, but the inactivity at the deadline was a surprise to many around baseball. WGN Radio’s afternoon sports anchor, Kevin Powell, joins Wendy Snyder and Dave Eanet to explain the reasons behind why Willson Contreras and Ian Happ are still Cubs, and why the White Sox weren’t able to make any upgrades as they make their playoff push.

