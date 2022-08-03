Chicago’s baseball teams strike out looking at the trade deadline
Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is the last chance for contending teams to add to their roster. The Cubs and White Sox may be going in different directions this season, but the inactivity at the deadline was a surprise to many around baseball. WGN Radio’s afternoon sports anchor, Kevin Powell, joins Wendy Snyder and Dave Eanet to explain the reasons behind why Willson Contreras and Ian Happ are still Cubs, and why the White Sox weren’t able to make any upgrades as they make their playoff push.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
