Deadly McKinney Fire Still 0% Contained Even After Rain

actionnewsnow.com
Fire crews make ‘great progress’ on McKinney Fire perimeter
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have made “great progress” on the perimeter of the Mckinney Fire as it has burned 59,636 acres and remains at 10% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Crews are working to get depth on contaminant lines on the west side of the...
kymkemp.com
Deadly McKinney Fire Grows to Nearly 60,000 Acres
The McKinney Fire (now 59,636 acres, and 10% contained), the Yeti Fire Complex (now 6,436 acres and 0% contained) and number of smaller but still significant fires are burning in Siskiyou County. This has been brutal on the county. Four people died in the McKinney Fire–more than than all the deaths from California wildfires in 2021. Hundreds of main structures and outbuildings have been lost in the last week. Thousands are evacuated from their homes.
happycampnews.com
Thank you for Firefighters on the McKinney Fire, Yeti Complex and other local Fires!
Things are really busy around Happy Camp these days! Warnings were given for Happy Camp Friday to be prepared in case evacuation of the town is necessary. Fires begun this week have already claimed four lives, and we want all our Klamath Neighbors and all the Firefighters and other workers SAFE!!
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
kymkemp.com
Fire, Flood, and Fire Again: The McKinney Fire Grows in the Aftermath of Torrential Rains
This morning the McKinney Fire has grown to 58,668 acres in spite of several days of heavy rain, but firefighters have managed to reach 10% containment–mostly on the east side of the fire facing Yreka. Nearby fires are expanding also, including the Yeti Fire (formerly named the China2 Fire)...
actionnewsnow.com
87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
actionnewsnow.com
Minimal growth on McKinney Fire, increased fire behavior expected
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire remains at 10% containment and has grown to 58,668 acres, according to the U.S. National Forest. On Wednesday, the fire behavior was minimal but fire activity increased on the western portion of the fire as fuels dried out in the afternoon. Crews used...
KDRV
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
KDRV
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
Firefighters contain part of California's biggest active blaze for first time
Firefighters have contained part of California’s largest active wildfire for the first time, all while the blaze’s growth has slowed in recent days.
North Coast Journal
Karuk Tribe: McKinney Fire Causing Klamath Fish Kill
The Karuk Tribe is reporting large numbers of dead fish on the Klamath River in the vicinity of Happy Camp, which it's attributing to impacts from the McKinney Fire, which has spread to nearly 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County. According to the tribe, "very large" number of dead fish of...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
KDRV
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
KTVL
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
