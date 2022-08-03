Read on longisland.news12.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
365traveler.com
GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY
Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
Late Summer Glamping in the Catskills, New York
I think I have found a perfect place to run away to for rest and relaxation. Tell me that this Wagon in the woods doesn't remind you of Dorothy running away from home in the Wizard of OZ. It's like they recreated Professor Marvel's home to a tee. This adorably...
purewow.com
The 13 Best Amusement Parks Near NYC, Whether You’re in It for Thrills or Treats
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Nothing screams summer like shrieks, sweets and sweat at the local amusement park. But don’t worry—just because you’re in a...
NBC New York
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
California wellness brand The Ranch to open Tuxedo Park location
The Ranch, a California-based luxury health and wellness brand featuring results-oriented fitness programs, announced plans to open its first East Coast destination near Tuxedo Park. The Ranch Hudson Valley will be based at a 200-acre lakefront property featuring a historic 40,000-square-foot estate built in 1902 by J.P. Morgan for his...
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
4th annual Hudson River SEAL Team Swim set for Saturday
NEWARK, N.J. - Members of the military, law enforcement and the general public will jump into the Hudson River Saturday, all for a great cause. As CBS2's John Elliott reports, the Hudson River SEAL Team Swim starts with 100 pushups and 22 pullups, then a flag run through Liberty State Park. Then a swim to Liberty Island and another round of pushups and pullups. Then a swim to Ellis Island, more pushups and pullups, then a swim to Battery Park, a final round of pushups and pullups, a flag run to Liberty Park and a closing ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial. It's...
More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen
Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.
hobokengirl.com
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month
A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month. Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
The Worst Place to Visit In New York State
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
