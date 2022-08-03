Remains of Shippensburg woman missing since February found in Florida

Changes to Pennsylvania’s minimum wage went into effect Friday. These changes primarily impact tipped workers. "As a former service industry worker, I have seen firsthand how employees can be taken advantage of due to outdated rules and regulations when it comes to how they are paid," Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a news release. "Servers, bartenders, hairstylists, nail techs, bellhops and dozens of other tipped-worker positions rely on the generosity of their customers for their livelihood and deserve regulatory protections that ensure these earned wages are theirs to keep. I know that struggle personally, hoping you earn enough money each shift to make ends meet. These updated regulations not only seek to keep tips in the pockets of workers who rightfully earned them, but to also ensure employers are playing by the same, fair rules."

