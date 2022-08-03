Remains of Shippensburg woman missing since February found in Florida

Read on www.wgal.com
Missing man for 10 days in Pennsylvania
There is a missing and endangered man who has disappeared for 10 days. This is what we know so far: “The Pennsylvania State Police Troop J - Avondale Station, is attempting to locate 39-year-old Shawn Mabe." He was last seen on July 24, at his residence located on Waterway...
Harrisburg police investigate suspicious death
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a suspicious death. Officers said they were called around 11:45 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street and found a deceased man. Investigators are looking into the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to...
Crews clean up three illegal dumping sites in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews in Harrisburg cleaned up three illegal dumping sites on Friday. Public Works Director David West said illegal dumping is an ongoing issue, and countless hours have been spent clearing blight. The city has a camera that will soon be installed to help catch illegal dumpers,...
1 juvenile killed, another injured when vehicle crashes into house in Franklin County
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was killed and another juvenile was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The juveniles were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Removal of 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete
The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete. As of 3 p.m. Friday, parking and traffic were allowed back on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris and Clinton streets. The tree was becoming a hazard and public safety concern. A city spokesperson said there was no...
Winning ticket for $206.9 million Powerball jackpot sold in Pennsylvania
The jackpot-winning ticket in Wednesday's $206.9 million Powerball drawing was sold in Pennsylvania. The ticket was sold at a Sheetz in New Stanton, Westmoreland County. The winner could choose the lump sum payment of $122.3 million. The winning numbers are 9-21-56-57-66. The Powerball is 11. No one had won the...
State police: Two men arrested after stealing state police vehicle, fleeing traffic stop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say two men were taken into custody after they stole a state police vehicle to flee a traffic stop in Cumberland County. Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township. State police said the...
Susquehanna Valley production houses ripped off by people posing as customers
Police in several jurisdictions in Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of valuable video and audio production equipment. It's a sophisticated scheme that hit at least two businesses in the Susquehanna Valley. 8 On Your Side has been looking into how the goods are taken and end up for sale. A...
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
Rollover vehicle on Route 30
On Route 30 near Hellam, there was a tractor-trailer that rolled over just before 4 p.m. There is no word on any injuries, but the crash is slowing traffic. Stay tuned for more updates.
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Turkey Hill in Lancaster County
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — APowerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Wednesday's drawing, 9-21-56-57-66, and...
Record flash floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. Video above shows the flood waters surging on cars. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly...
Free ice cream social to be held in Harrisburg to raise money for Salvation Army
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A free ice cream social will be held in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon to raise money for charity. UPDATE: This event had to be canceled due to the weather. It's part of Moose Tracks Ice Cream's 10,000 Scoop Challenge. For each scoop served, Moose Tracks will...
New signs aim to prevent trucks from getting stuck under train bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's a new effort to prevent trucks from getting stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg. PennDOT has installed new signs along Front Street, shortly after passing Verbeke Street, warning drivers that vehicles 12 feet, 6 inches tall may not be able to get through. Officials said...
Food cart workers try to stay cool
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees on Thursday, it's not easy to be working outside. It's even more difficult when you're working at a food truck. That's what the cooks inside Marsico's Taste of Italy food cart, located in Harrisburg, are dealing with. They're...
Harrisburg Diocese reaches settlement with clergy abuse survivors
The Diocese of Harrisburg has reached an agreement to settle claims of people who say they were victims of clergy sexual abuse. The Diocese has agreed to set up a $7.5 million trust as part of a proposed settlement that will allow the Diocese to come out of bankruptcy protection.
Feels like 100 today, air quality alert in effect
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for Lancaster, Lebanon, York and Adams counties. The combination of heat and high humidity will make it feel like 100+ degrees. In addition, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Lebanon, Dauphin, Cumberland, York and Lancaster counties. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions may want to limit strenuous activity outdoors.
Dauphin County to host community conversation about trauma
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County is hosting a community conversation to address trauma from public acts of violence. The meeting will begin with a video about how people process trauma. Commissioner George Hartwick said the discussion is a time for all voices to be heard. He said officials want...
Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus sprayed
York County officials have identified many mosquitos capable of transmitting the West Nile virus – and as a precaution. Efforts are underway to eradicate them. The sprayer is mounted on the back of a pickup truck – it's spraying very fine droplets of pesticide. Every day during the...
Changes to Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act go into effect
Changes to Pennsylvania’s minimum wage went into effect Friday. These changes primarily impact tipped workers. "As a former service industry worker, I have seen firsthand how employees can be taken advantage of due to outdated rules and regulations when it comes to how they are paid," Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a news release. "Servers, bartenders, hairstylists, nail techs, bellhops and dozens of other tipped-worker positions rely on the generosity of their customers for their livelihood and deserve regulatory protections that ensure these earned wages are theirs to keep. I know that struggle personally, hoping you earn enough money each shift to make ends meet. These updated regulations not only seek to keep tips in the pockets of workers who rightfully earned them, but to also ensure employers are playing by the same, fair rules."
