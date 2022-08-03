ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Remains of Shippensburg woman missing since February found in Florida

WGAL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Missing man for 10 days in Pennsylvania

There is a missing and endangered man who has disappeared for 10 days. This is what we know so far: “The Pennsylvania State Police Troop J - Avondale Station, is attempting to locate 39-year-old Shawn Mabe." He was last seen on July 24, at his residence located on Waterway...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police investigate suspicious death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a suspicious death. Officers said they were called around 11:45 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street and found a deceased man. Investigators are looking into the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crews clean up three illegal dumping sites in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews in Harrisburg cleaned up three illegal dumping sites on Friday. Public Works Director David West said illegal dumping is an ongoing issue, and countless hours have been spent clearing blight. The city has a camera that will soon be installed to help catch illegal dumpers,...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shippensburg, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WGAL

Removal of 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete

The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete. As of 3 p.m. Friday, parking and traffic were allowed back on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris and Clinton streets. The tree was becoming a hazard and public safety concern. A city spokesperson said there was no...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Crime#Fla
WGAL

PennDOT to host job fairs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Rollover vehicle on Route 30

On Route 30 near Hellam, there was a tractor-trailer that rolled over just before 4 p.m. There is no word on any injuries, but the crash is slowing traffic. Stay tuned for more updates.
HALLAM, PA
WGAL

Record flash floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. Video above shows the flood waters surging on cars. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Food cart workers try to stay cool

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees on Thursday, it's not easy to be working outside. It's even more difficult when you're working at a food truck. That's what the cooks inside Marsico's Taste of Italy food cart, located in Harrisburg, are dealing with. They're...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Feels like 100 today, air quality alert in effect

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for Lancaster, Lebanon, York and Adams counties. The combination of heat and high humidity will make it feel like 100+ degrees. In addition, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Lebanon, Dauphin, Cumberland, York and Lancaster counties. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions may want to limit strenuous activity outdoors.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County to host community conversation about trauma

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County is hosting a community conversation to address trauma from public acts of violence. The meeting will begin with a video about how people process trauma. Commissioner George Hartwick said the discussion is a time for all voices to be heard. He said officials want...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus sprayed

York County officials have identified many mosquitos capable of transmitting the West Nile virus – and as a precaution. Efforts are underway to eradicate them. The sprayer is mounted on the back of a pickup truck – it's spraying very fine droplets of pesticide. Every day during the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Changes to Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act go into effect

Changes to Pennsylvania’s minimum wage went into effect Friday. These changes primarily impact tipped workers. "As a former service industry worker, I have seen firsthand how employees can be taken advantage of due to outdated rules and regulations when it comes to how they are paid," Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a news release. "Servers, bartenders, hairstylists, nail techs, bellhops and dozens of other tipped-worker positions rely on the generosity of their customers for their livelihood and deserve regulatory protections that ensure these earned wages are theirs to keep. I know that struggle personally, hoping you earn enough money each shift to make ends meet. These updated regulations not only seek to keep tips in the pockets of workers who rightfully earned them, but to also ensure employers are playing by the same, fair rules."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy