Boyfriend Indicted For Tracking Down, Murdering Ex-GF In Baltimore: State AG

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Forell Dwayne Isaac is facing time in prison for murdering his ex in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ErikaWittlieb

A homicide suspect who allegedly tracked his ex-girlfriend for several blocks before fatally stabbing her in Baltimore has been indicted on murder charges, the Maryland Attorney General announced.

Forell Dwayne Isaac, 38, of Baltimore, has been indicted for the murder of 29-year-old Linique Green on Sept. 12, 2021, after allegedly attacking her amid their “tumultuous relationship,” officials said.

Members of the Baltimore Police Department found Green’s body in the 1100 block of North Milton Avenue in Baltimore City on the day of the stabbing with multiple wounds to her torso, according to AG Brian Frosh.

Green was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from her stab wounds, officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined the cause of death to be stabbing and the manner of death to be a homicide.

The joint investigation by police in Baltimore and the ATF led them to identify Isaac as a suspect in the murder.

According to the investigation, Isaac and Green had been involved in a “tumultuous romantic relationship,” and it was later determined that Isaac tracked Green for several blocks from her home before chasing her down and stabbing her to death at least 10 times in the chest.

“Intimate partners are supposed to be someone you feel safe with, but too often we see relationships turn violent,” ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby stated. “The brutal slaying of Ms. Green by her boyfriend is a tragedy.”

Isaac is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear for his murder trial on Thursday, Nov. 3.

“Isaac is charged in a particularly violent homicide,” Frosh added. “As we charge in the indictment, he pursued Ms. Green and repeatedly stabbed her, causing her death.”

In 2007, Isaac was also sentenced to time in prison for attempted arson, according to the DOJ.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison added that “we are committed to this continued collaboration in solving cases, making arrests, and holding criminals responsible for their actions.

“I hope that this indictment will bring some peace of mind and a sense of justice to Ms. Green’s family and loved ones.”

