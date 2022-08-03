Charleston Police officers respond to mental health crisis, save man's life

Read on fox28media.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman leaves 3 young children in car to shoplift at Citadel Mall: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing one charge of shoplifting and three counts of cruelty to children following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to an incident report from Charleston Police Department. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a complaint that three women had entered the Hibbett...
6 dogs recovered, 4 found dead at 'unlivable' home in West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six dogs have been relocated to the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) after they were found alongside multiple dead dogs at a home deemed "unlivable" by code enforcement, according to an incident report. Deputies responded to a home located in the 1000 block of Orleans...
Reward increased amid investigation into hit-and-run death of 'Outer Banks' cast member
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry has increased the reward being offered to help solve the hit-and-run incident that killed an "Outer Banks" cast member. On Wednesday, authorities shared that CrimeStoppers had brought the reward to $8,999 following the death of 22-year-old Alexander "AJ" Jennings on...
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking into an apparent bomb threat involving Hilton Head High School on Wednesday. Authorities said school administrators received the threat through a phone call in the afternoon. Education News: 'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes...
Impaired woman drove home, left baby in back seat with car off, went inside to sleep: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after police say she drove her friend's baby home while "extremely intoxicated," left the infant in the back seat of her car without any air conditioning in 85 degree heat, and went inside to take a nap, according to an arrest report obtained by ABC News 4.
Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
Grays Hill man reported missing from Beaufort County home found safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8 p.m.): Lawton has been located and is safe, deputies say. Beaufort County authorities are searching for a missing Grays Hill man. The family of 67-year-old Eugene "Thomas" Lawton says the last time they spoke with him was on Monday. The family arranged to pick Lawton up from his home to go to the grocery store; however, Lawton didn't answer his phone and missed the scheduled trip.
'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes in district hierarchy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The new superintendent for Charleston County schools has a number of questions to answer as students and teachers prepare to go back to class. It’s just fourteen days before the start of the school year, and superintendent Don Kennedy is making waves with his...
