Report: Battery of man in wheelchair happened after calling teens n-word

Mike Gagnon
3d ago
It’s always the race card for excuses And another sexual predator gets away So sad these days
Reply(1)
6
Janice Seveney
3d ago
Get over it. That doesn’t mean that you can assault someone
Reply(4)
11
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating a shooting at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue
Collier County Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. A home nearby this incident has tire...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
WINKNEWS.com
New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral
New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
Man accused of killing FMPD officer assaults inmate in jail
According to a police report, Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing a FMPD officer, struck a fellow inmate in the face at the Naples Jail Center on Thursday.
Arrests made for tiny home theft
Lee County deputies arrested three suspects on Friday for their involvement in the theft and destruction of a tiny home.
WINKNEWS.com
Anxious 911 calls from Tuesday’s road rage shooting
The shooter’s still on the streets from a road rage shooting on Tuesday night, now gripping 911 calls from the victim vividly paint the scene. The victim said to dispatchers that he was being followed. The victim actually got behind the person he said was driving recklessly, where road rage became violence.
NBC 2
Fugitive Friday: August 5
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brandon Chaleunsouk – accused of threatening a man with a gun following a bar brawl. 2. Michael Hague –...
Unidentified person robs arcade, escapes on foot
Authorities are searching for a person who robbed an arcade on Thursday. The person went into Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive and passed a note demanding a large amount of money.
WINKNEWS.com
Landscaper chases, assaults client with weed wacker in Lehigh Acres
Authorities are investigating after a man said he was attacked by his landscaper. The incident happened Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres. A victim reported that his landscaper, who had been mowing his lawn for two months, did work at his home without approval and then demanded money, according to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Purple alert issued for 83-year-old missing man
A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers. Clark is driving a 2014 Gray Ford...
Florida man attacked with weed whacker over lawn work pay, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was attacked with a weed whacker after getting into a payment dispute with a lawn care worker, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WBBH reported Friday that the victim, a resident of Lehigh Acres, used another person to cut his lawn for around two months before the incident. A […]
Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets
Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles and stole wallets on Monday in the overnight hours.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers to provide funds to Crime Stoppers to assist in search for suspects
Two men were killed a day apart and since those responsible are on the run the city of Fort Myers is going to help with the search. The city of Fort Myers is helping with the search by providing funds to Crime Stoppers after a football coach was shot and killed in his truck. And Danny Hand, 61, was killed the very next day by a hit-and-run driver.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted after robbing Gold Rush Arcade in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of taking a large amount of money from Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive on Aug. 4. Another arcade robbery and the crook is still on the loose, video shows them calmly walking out of the arcade with a bag full of cash.
WINKNEWS.com
Police search for 2 accused of vandalizing Charlotte Harbor Event Center with spray paint
The Punta Gorda Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in the above photos regarding vandalism at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. According to police, the suspects could be seen on video spray painting the word “BENT” on the walls of the building on Tuesday night. Police...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman dies in Lehigh Acres crash after pickup drives through red turning signal
A 67-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died in a vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres early Saturday morning. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Lehigh Acres woman. The driver suffered serious injuries, while a 17-year-old boy, also of Lehigh, suffered critical injuries. The vehicle was traveling...
Narcotics lab discovered in Fort Myers apartment
Deputies arrested Javier Vargas after detectives found a narcotics lab in his apartment on Park Meadows Drive.
One passenger dead after crash in Lehigh Acres
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. FHP is still investigating.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral school resource officer on what it takes to protect children
Each Southwest Florida school campus has a school resource officer tasked with making sure children come home alive and safe. WINK News anchor Corey Lazar spent some time with one Cape Coral SRO who says he is ready to put his life on the line if violence breaks out. Inside...
